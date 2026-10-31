Canadian Singer Bryan Adams Releases Song Claiming Trump Renamed Lake Ontario Because of the Epstein Files

Canadian singer Bryan Adams has released a song complaining about President Donald Trump’s executive order to rename Lake Ontario — claiming it is somehow related to the late Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking.

A bonus track titled “Lake Ontario” — from Adams’ upcoming album, “How’s It Goin'” — wails about President Trump’s executive order renaming the body of water “Lake America,” which the singer decries as a “low blow.”

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“Empires and regimes, dictators and kings, they all come and go. Lake Ontario is forever,” Adams said. “This is a song for all the sane people on both shores who know that the current madness will pass, and that Lake Ontario will always be Lake Ontario.”

The song’s lyrics are entirely devoted to complaining about President Trump, and include references to the Epstein files and the current war with Iran.

“From glacial erosion/ To indigenous care / From European exploration / To industrial glare / The lake of shining waters / Is what the Iroquois called her / It’s the first nation’s name / Not an executive order,” the lyrics state.

“But things weren’t going his way in Iran / So like a baby tossing the toys from the pram / He may have thought it best to throw a low blow / And create a real dog and pony show / But it feels like another distraction / While the Epstein files are getting traction,” the lyrics continue.

The song goes on to fantasize, “One day, they’ll come out and we’ll say ‘there you go’ / And then we’ll all dive into Lake Ontario.”

“After centuries of trade and war / People settled down on the banks and shores / All rivalries and conflicts had all but ceased / But it just took one dude to break that peace,” the lyrics add.

This is not the first time Adams has released a protest song against President Trump.

In July, the rocker came out with a new track for Canada Day, titled “51st State,” a reference to the president’s previous calls to annex the northern neighbor.

“Let me give it to you straight/ When you’re talking about my home/ You better show some respect/ Cuz up here we take care of our own/ So let me give you some advice mister/ You might have too much on your plate/ Go’n load us up with tariffs/ But we’ll never be the 51st State,” the lyrics declare.

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.