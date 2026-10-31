Hugh Hefner’s Widow Says He Tried to Make Twin Playmates Commit Incest with Each Other

Crystal Hefner, the widow of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, has accused her late husband of both rape and attempting to facilitate incest — among other shocking claims.

Crystal Hefner revealed her allegations in an interview on Lisa Guerrero Unleashed podcast on Tuesday.

“I do believe that I did whatever he wanted me to do. And if that involved sex, then I just did what he wanted me to do,” Crystal said. “There were times that were really uncomfortable for me in the bedroom. In the bedroom things would happen that ended up just not being OK.”

Crystal further alleged that she once witnessed the Playboy founder “starting to try and shove twins [Kristina and Karissa Shannon’s] heads onto each other’s vaginas to get them to engage with each other sexually.”

“That is incest. That is disgusting,” Crystal remarked. “I didn’t want them to have to do something like that with each other. So that was very, very hard.”

She also said that Hefner would have the girls use dirty and non-sanitized sex toys.

“I remember him pulling them out and one of them was a black, double-sided one. You could see they were dirty and he’s just grabbing us and grabbing our crotches and grabbing these dirty [sex toys] and just shoving them in us,” she said.

Crystal agreed with host Lisa Guerrero when she said that “sounds like rape,” adding that her body would be in pain after the sexual encounters.

“He’s not gentle,” she said. “After, he’s snoring and I’m like trying to sleep after what happened and my body’s in pain.”

Neither Kristina nor Karissa Shannon corroborated Crystal’s claims, but Karissa did previously claim that the sex she experienced with the Playboy founder was “like rape.”

As noted by Page Six, Crystal previously claimed earlier this month “that she ‘experienced sexual, emotional, financial and physical abuse’ at the hands of Hugh in a message to Jessica Biel, asking her not to play the role of his wife in the forthcoming Playmates film.”

“Many other women have come forward with allegations of rape, coercion, drugging and exploitation as well,” Crystal said.