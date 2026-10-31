Actor Josh Duhamel came under attack from terminally-online leftists after he posted a video urging Minnesotans to vote in the midterm elections.

The Transformers star is a serious, church-going Catholic who has long insisted on keeping his politics to himself. As a resident of Minnesota, he published a get-out-the-vote video on Instagram that did not promote any particular candidate or party. But that didn’t stop leftists on social media sites such as Reddit from going on the attack.

“I would never tell you who to vote for, but I would say that it is your job as an American citizen,” Duhamel told his social media followers. “It is your sacred duty, and it is a blessing that we get to get out there and pick who makes decisions for us… Let’s get 100% turnout. Everybody please vote in this year’s midterms.”

The appeal to go vote came after the actor talked about how much he loves Minnesota: “Minnesota is my second favorite state in the whole country — right behind North Dakota… It is God’s country, and it is worth saving.”

While the non-partisan message gave no occasion for left-wing outrage, people noticed a trend in Duhamel’s responses to comments on the post. “Thank you!! Please share with 10 people you know,” he said in reply after reply — but only under people saying to “vote red” or that they had cast their ballots for Republicans like Michelle Tafoya.

“So you’re only commenting under the vote red replies? Very telling,” one user said. “Why are you only commenting on the people commenting ‘vote red’ and not the ones saying vote blue? Thought you weren’t telling people who to vote for,” another wrote.

Reddit users, which are nearly as blue as the echo chamber of BlueSky, blasted the actor for his encouragement of “vote red” comments.

A post about Duhamel’s video received hundreds of hate-filled replies such as “go back to Facebook loser,” “I can’t believe I used to think he was hot. Aged like milk, and “He’s gross.”

Another disgorged hate for white people, replying, “It’s always the washed up white guys.”

But the hate kept rolling on, with users saying, “What a fucking loser,” a “MAGA loser,” “Dickhead,” and calling him a “trashheap man.”

On a separate Reddit post, a user pounded the actor as a “MAGA d-bag.”

Another simply screeched, “fuck all MAGA trash.”

Speaking of BlueSky, the actor is the target of attacks there, as well.

“Josh Duhamel is gross MAGA chud,” one user exploded.

While the Las Vegas star has maintained a neutral public face, he shared a tribute to Charlie Kirk after his assassination in September 2025, urging people across the political spectrum to mourn his untimely death.

Follow Warner Todd Huston Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston