Abdul El-Sayed Embraces Left-Wing Celebrity as Democrats Defect from His Toxic Campaign

Left-wing comedian D.L. Hughley parachuted into Michigan this week for a photo op with Muslim Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed as his campaign continues to be swamped with controversies.

Hughley, who has no ties to Michigan, is seen in a black and white image standing next to the candidate.

The photo was originally posted on Hughley’s Facebook page.

While the radical Muslim candidate may be picking up the support of the extremely leftist podcaster and comedian, some major Democrat figures are abandoning him.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), for one, criticized El-Sayed, stating that his radical, anti-Israel views are “more than concerning.”

Along with Pelosi, long-time Democrat operative Michael La Rosa, who served as press secretary for Jill Biden, threw his support behind the former Republican congressman back in August.

Another well-known Democrat, Pennsylvania Rep. John Fetterman, also said he cannot support “pro-Hamas candidate” El Sayed.

After the primaries that sent El Sayed to the top of the Democrat ticket, it was revealed that establishment Democrats spent $63.9 million trying to head off the Muslim candidate’s campaign, but he won the primary anyway.

State Democrats are also still deeply divided over El Sayed’s candidacy.

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