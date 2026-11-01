Olivia Rodrigo Hands Flowers to Ohio Democrat Gubernatorial Candidate Amy Acton at Columbus Concert

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo handed flowers to Ohio’s Democrat candidate for governor Amy Acton and hugged her at her concert in Columbus on Friday as the final days wind down for the 2026 midterms.

As she broke out in her “Stupid Song” during her first show, Rodrigo walked out into the crowd to where the Democrat candidate was seated at the Schottenstein Center at Ohio State University and handed the Democrat flowers.

The singer was clad in an “Amy Acton for Governor” shirt as she strode the stage.

Acton, who will face Republican nominee for governor Vivek Ramaswamy on Tuesday, posted a thank you to Rodrigo on X, writing “Ohio Loves You.”

Acton’s candidacy drew controversy last month when opponents aired an ad featuring Acton’s own mother, who called Acton a liar and wh urged Ohioan’s not to vote for her daughter.

“I love my daughter, but when I saw her lying about her opponent — and it’s not easy for a mother to say this — but Amy has a serious problem,” Ms. Arthur explains. Then comes this: “She is a liar. She lies about her past. She says she grew up living in a tent. None of that is true. She’s lied her entire life.”

“My daughter needs help, and she can’t help you if she needs help herself. People can change, but first they have to tell the truth, and my daughter still isn’t doing that,” she adds, and then closes with this…

“Don’t vote for people who lie. Don’t let her become your governor. If you think she’ll make your life better, you’re fooling yourself. It will only get worse.”

Polls in Ohio seem to show Acton having a tiny edge over Ramaswamy, but well within the margin of error.

Follow Warner Todd Huston Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston