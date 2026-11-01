Study: Late-Night TV Hosts Went After Republicans in 87 Percent of Jokes About Senate Candidates

To the surprise of absolutely no one, a recent study shows broadcast and cable late-night television is as hard left as ever with 87 percent of jokes targeting U.S. Senate candidates directed at Republicans.

The NY Post exclusively reports from Sept. 8 through Friday, a whopping “45 of the 52 jokes about the high-stakes Senate races on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! and NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and Late Night with Seth Meyers came at the expense of GOP candidates.”

What of Republican opponents?

Barely seven jokes knocked a Democrat, according to a Media Research Center (MRC) study provided exclusively to the newspaper. Its report details:

Fourteen wisecracks were aimed at Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is running against Democratic state Representative James Talarico for the US Senate; nine slammed Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), who is trying to fend off Democratic challenger Troy Jackson; and six targeted Michigan Republican Mike Rogers, who is running for an open seat against far-left Dem Abdul El-Sayed.

The study did not include tracking gags against other pols, including President Donald Trump, who continues as the ceaseless target of late-night TV’s mawkish jokes, send-ups and scarcely disguised innuendo.

The report notes MRC President David Bozell expressed zero surprise at the study results and the skewed anti-Republican outcome.

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“Late-night comedy has become remarkably predictable,” he said.

“When the same people are always the punchline, and the same people are almost never the punchline, eventually the pattern becomes funnier than the jokes. Comedy is sharpest when nobody is off limits. Late night should try it.”