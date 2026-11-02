17 Disney and Universal Employees, Including Mickey Mouse Character, Arrested in Historic Florida Child Predator Sting

Seventeen Disney and Universal employees have been arrested in a Florida human trafficking and child sexual offense police sting, officials revealed on Friday.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd held a press conference to announce the arrests of 31 suspects snared in the sting, which was set up to nab predators who would travel to Polk County to illegally meet with minors for sex.

“It is extremely disturbing when we encounter nasty child predators like these who are very eager to have sex with children. This is why we conduct these types of undercover operations,” Judd said in a statement, according to WFOR-TV.

The sheriff added that 13 of the suspects worked for the Disney Corporation while another four were employees of Universal Studios.

One of the suspects arrested was 24-year-old Collin Klaco, who once worked wore the Mickey Mouse suit at Disney World.

Officers said that when Klaco was arrested he was in possession of a back pack filled with diapers and baby wipes and hoped to live out his sex fetish with a 13-year-old boy.

Judd also noted that 24 of the suspects arrested came to the meetings armed and 16. wee illegal migrants who have since been handed over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Even more disturbing, one of those arrested turned out to be Rashion Crayton, 31, the head coach of the Davenport Titans youth football team. The Titans plays in the Mid-Florida youth conference for football and cheer for ages of between 11 and 14 years old, WFLA-TV reported.

Officials say Crayton thought he was going to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex when he arrived at the sting in Polk County.

Sheriff Judd has arrested 281 suspects in sex stings this year.

Disney has since reported that it has fired all 13 suspects who were identified as company employees arrested in the sting.

Government Accountability Institute president and Breitbart News Senior Contributor Peter Schweizer reminded his X followers of the decades-long problem of predators working for Disney.

“I first wrote about predators working at Disney World in the book ‘Disney the Mouse Betrayed’ in 1998,” Schweizer wrote in a Sunday X post. “That book forced the Mouse to conduct criminal background checks. But…13 park employees just picked up in a sting.”

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