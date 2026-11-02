Bruce Springsteen Embraces El-Sayed as Democrats Dump Support to Back Republican Mike Rogers

Leftist rocker Bruce Springsteen is making a last-minute pitch for voters in Michigan to vote for Muslim Democrat Senate candidate Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed.

The 77-year-old singer took to his X account on Monday to urge fans to vote for the “doctor” because Bruce thinks the Muslim candidate is “fighting for the Constitution.”

“Dr. El-Sayed is a fighter for our American Constitution, he’s a fighter for our American Democracy, and he’s a fighter against the corrupt, lawless, and anti-American leadership currently in the White House. That’s why I’m in his corner 100%,” the Born in the USA singer wrote.

Springsteen’s support comes on the tail of a massive controversy where sitting Michigan Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens not only refused to endorse El-Sayed, she publicly backed Republican candidate Moke Rogers.

Stevens endorsement of the Republican Senate candidate revealed a deep division in Democrats, not just in Michigan, but nationally, on the candidacy of the Muslim Brotherhood linked El-Sayed.

Other establishment Democrats have backed away from El-Sayed at one point or another, too. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) criticized him as having “concerning” positions and also said she has “more Jewish grandchildren than anybody in Congress.”

In other reports, centrist Democrats have been heard saying they’d rather the seat is lost to Democrats this time around than to vote for the radical El-Sayed.

For his part, Republican Mike Rogers welcomed the new supporters, saying, “As I said the day after the primary, if you believe Michigan can have a future where we can all come together, you have a home with us.”

“I say today: if you are a Haley Stevens voter who rejects this bigoted and hateful candidate, you have a home with us. If you believe we can all work together to make housing affordable, improve education and, lower gas prices, you have a home with us. Let’s Get to Work,” he added.

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