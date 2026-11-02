Martha Stewart Apologizes After Backlash over Homeless Person Halloween Costume

Martha Stewart has responded to the backlash generated over her Halloween costume in which she depicted a homeless person.

Posted to Instagram, the now-deleted photo featured Stewart wearing ripped clothing with a dirty face while holding a clipboard bearing a message that read, “I AM HUNGRY HELP ME!!”

“Martha Stewart absolutely tone deaf and totally out of touch. Absolutely shameful,” said one social media user.

“Mocking homelessness is not okay or funny,” said another.

Stewart eventually deleted the photograph after enough backlash and issued an apology in a statement to People, saying she intended to raise homeless awareness.

“I’ve spent decades teaching others how to celebrate Halloween — sharing fun, festive recipes, providing unique craft ideas and giving tips on entertaining and hosting to make the most of one of my favorite holidays of the year,” she said. “I am distressed that my Halloween costume yesterday, which was intended to bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness, has offended people, which was never my intention.

“Homelessness continues to remain one of America’s greatest challenges and ongoing crises, something that I care deeply about and I have spent a significant amount of time and effort supporting charities that combat this ongoing social epidemic,” Stewart continued. “I am committed to continuing to make a difference.”