Jon Stewart Rages at Haley Stevens for Endorsing ’Nightmare’ Mike Rogers over El-Sayed

The 11th-hour decision by Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) to endorse former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-MI) over her party’s U.S. Senate nominee, Muslim Socialist Abdul El-Sayed, does not sit well with leftist Jon Stewart who used his platform on The Daily Show on Monday to rage at her for daring to back the “nightmare” Republican.

Variety reports Stewart despaired at Stevens’ change of heart given she’d been “very clear” about her and El-Sayed’s “shared goal” of defeating Rogers.

Stewart added to his lamentations by showing news clips of Stevens opposing Rogers and his political stances; “Mike Rogers has shown that he’s just going to go along with whatever Donald Trump does. He’s not going to speak out when erratic tariffs are impacting our auto industry,” she said. “Rogers is a nightmare.”

Variety noted Stewart was quick to share how underwhelmed he was by appearing to question her cognitive functions, saying:

Is her car in a ditch? Is she endorsing Mike Rogers after getting in a car accident? Real quick, before I lose consciousness, I am endorsing the nightmare… This is like the most diabolical episode of ‘Fargo’ I’ve ever seen.

“That says why you’re mad at Abdul, but not why you’re for Rogers. Rogers is — hold on, let me find a word. A nightmare,” continued Stewart, “who is against every principle that you’ve worked for your entire career.

“I mean, at least say you were visited by three ghosts who convinced you that it turns out people don’t need health insurance. This can’t really be about getting your feelings hurt.”

As Breitbart News reported, Stevens stunned the political world Sunday by formally endorsing Rogers over Muslim Socialist Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan’s Senate contest.

Stevens posted the endorsement on X after appearing with Rogers at a black church in Detroit earlier in the day.

President Donald Trump has since invited Stevens to join the Republican Party.

Speaking to rallygoers in Dubuque, Iowa, on Sunday, Trump praised the former Senate candidate’s bravery for saying “what few people are willing to say,” and called El-Sayed a “jihadist.”