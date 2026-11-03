Late-Night Lefties Stewart, Kimmel, Meyers Explode on Haley Stevens, Trump in Midterm Tirades

The remaining late-night talk show hosts predictably went all-in for Democrats on the eve of the midterms election, each taking special pains to attack Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens for endorsing Michigan GOP Sen. candidate Mike Rogers.

Jon Stewart, of The Daily Show, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel, and NBC’s Seth Meyers all put Trump and Stevens on blast as they worked to convince viewers to vote for the radical Democrats on the ballot today.

Stewart was shocked and disgusted by Stevens but he also predicted a wave election for the far-left Democrat Party, saying, “Democrats appear in position for a wave election… as long as the remaining couple of days before the election are bombshellless, drama-free, non-earthquakey.”

But then Michigan erupted in bomshelliess drama, nonetheless.

“We all knew there was drama in Michigan when Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed defeated Haley Stevens in a contentious primary for the Democratic nomination, but Stevens has always been very clear as to their shared goal of defeating Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers,” Stewart said, reminding viewers that up until this week, Stevens plied the party line about beating Republican Mike Rogers.

But then it all exploded, prompting Stewart to mug for the cameras and saying, “What the fuck happened? This is like the most diabolical episode of Fargo I’ve ever seen.”

As is his wont, Jimmy Kimmel dove into the deep blue waters of Democrat communism to bash Stevens and Trump ahead of the election. This time by tying Trump to dead sex offender Jeffrey Epstein — quite despite that there is no real evidence at all that Trump was ever intimately involved with Epstein.

“Remember that birthday card Trump didn’t draw for Jeffrey Epstein on his 50th birthday? This is why Donald Trump sued The Wall Street Journal for $10 billion for claiming he did draw that card,” Kimmel guffawed. “He’s got a hefty bag full of frivolous lawsuits out there trying to protect himself against the blue wave, which seems to be headed his way tomorrow. Tomorrow is midterm election day.”

Then, calling Trump the “Energizer Dummy,” he blasted the president for his many rallies aimed at getting Republicans to the polls.

“Somehow, the ‘Energizer Dummy’ managed to blabber his way through 30 rallies over the past 32 days, and with the campaign for control of Congress at the 2-yard line, Trump is laser-focused on the issues that matter most,” Kimmel blared.

Finally, the little-watch Seth Meyers took aim at Michigan and Alaska.

He joked that he was impressed by the dirty trick Democrat Senate candidate Mary Peltola engineered by getting a fake candidate on the ballot who has the same name as sitting Senator Dan Sullivan, an scheme launched to fool at least some Republicans into voting for the wrong Dan Sullivan and thereby diluting the Senator’s vote totals.

“This is very fucking funny. I mean, fuckin’ A, they finally did it: the Democrats finally did something as dirty as the Republican,” Meyers joked about the Democrats’ dirty ballot trick.

“I mean it’s not systematically lobbying state election officials to send alternate slates of electors to Congress as part of an illegal scheme to undermine a presidential election and then storming the Capitol, shitting in the rotunda and threatening to kill Mike Pence dirty but it’s still pretty dirty,” he said, lying about January 6th 2021.

Meyers went on to blast Rep. Haley Stevens for her awkward interview with CNN leftist Anderson Cooper.

Meyres laughed that the interview was “so brutal I watched it through my fingers like a horror movie.” And he added, “I think I heard her audibly gulp more than I heard her say actual words.”

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