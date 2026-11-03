Netflix Layoffs Go Global, Hitting London Headquarters in Latest Shake-Up

Netflix’s layoffs have now gone global, hitting its London headquarters in the company’s latest shake-up.

Major changes at Netflix have now reached the UK, with the streaming giant laying off up to 3 percent of its workforce at its headquarters in London, according to a report by Variety.

Anna Mallett, the U.K. and EMEA production Vice President — who who previously served as CEO of the media production company ITN, and held senior roles at BBC Studios — has also reportedly left the company.

While Mallett was at Netflix, the streamer came out with multiple UK hits, including Baby Reindeer and Adolescence.

Netflix, however, has replaced content chief Bela Bajaria with British executive and former 21st Century Fox president Peter Rice, prompting concerns that additional restructuring is ahead.

Meanwhile, the company’s co-CEOs Greg Peters and Ted Sarandos insist nothing is going to change, at least when it comes to international operations.

“The quality, quantity and variety of viewing remains healthy and it drives our business model. And the best evidence that we’ve got that we’re delivering that value is churn. We’ve got healthy retention in every region,” Peters said during an earnings call last month.

Peters also claimed that the majority of markets outside the U.S. saw strong viewing and engagement.

“Our local titles from those regions are driving engagement and they’re driving business growth. And you can see how our business model works here,” the co-CEO said.

Last month, Netflix laid off about 1,000 employees — 6 percent of its workforce — in what was the streaming giant’s largest staff cut since 2022.

As Breitbart News reported over the summer, Netflix’s biggest hits have been losing more than half of their audiences as viewers abandon shows after just one season.