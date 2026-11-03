Nolte: Jury Deliberations Begin in Russell Brand Trial

After three weeks of testimony, the jury has begun deliberations to decide the fate of actor Russell Brand.

The jury will convene on Wednesday morning London time.

The 52-year-old comedian, podcaster, and recent convert to Christianity faces seven serious charges that include three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, and one count of attempted indecent assault.

Brand has pleaded not guilty and did take the stand in his own defense.

The allegations involve six women and revolve around incidents that supposedly took place between 1999 and 2009. Brand has admitted he was promiscuous during this time — the height of his fame — and did remember encounters with some of the women, but claimed they were all consensual.

If he’s found guilty, Brand is facing real prison time. The rape charges could mean four to 19 years and the sexual assaults could mean ten years. If he’s convicted on more than one count, the prison time could add up to something substantial, well into to the double digits.

Brand is currently out on bail and supported daily at trial by his wife, Laura Gallacher.

“Prosecutors argued that during that time Brand was ‘a sexual predator’ who attacked the women in a hotel room, the London offices of MTV, the toilet of a London bar, a radio station, a recording studio, and his home,” reports the far-left Associated Press. “Brand’s lawyers argued that the claimants’ cases were undermined by the fact that they only went to police years after the alleged assaults, and following the broadcast of a 2023 documentary that contained anonymous allegations against Brand.”

The judge told the jury to ignore the 2023 documentary.

“Do not think that a few women making anonymous complaints in a TV show adds any support at all to the prosecution,” said the judge. “The defendant denied the [documentary] allegations in robust, detailed terms. They were never tested in any court.”

At least, in this case, the allegations are being tested in court. I have no idea if Brand is guilty or not, but the media trying to convict individuals in the court of public opinion by way of a documentary is something beyond obscene. I also find it suspicious that it was only after Brand began moving politically to the right that decade-plus-old allegations were suddenly revived.

Is it a coincidence that once Brand lost his good standing among the left that the media suddenly became so interested in these allegations that a full-blown documentary accusing him of being a rapist was produced?

The sad state of Western law & order after decades of leftist corruption means we can’t answer that.