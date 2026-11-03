Rapper Common Performs at El-Sayed GOTV Rally in Detroit on Midterms Eve

Rapper Common continued his political advocacy by performing in support of Democrat Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed in Detroit on the eve of the midterm elections.

Video of the rapper performing onstage emerged on social media Monday night.

Whether or not Common’s support will help propel El-Sayed to victory remains to be seen, with the latest polls showing him leading Republican Mike Rogers by seven points. Per CBS News:

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed has increased his polling lead to 7 percentage points over Republican Mike Rogers, a former congressman, among likely voters in a nationally watched U.S. Senate race in Michigan. Mitchell Research & Communications conducted the statewide poll Oct. 26-27 for CBS Detroit and other Michigan television stations. It surveyed likely voters in the Nov. 3 general election.

According to USA Today, on Monday, just one day prior to the election, El-Sayed was “leading the polls by five points, according to political poll tracker FiftyPlusOne, which compiled data from organizations like The New York Times and YouGov.”

The campaign, however, took a sharp turn over the weekend when Democrat Haley Stevens, who lost to El-Sayed in the primary, endorsed Republican Mike Rogers.

Hey Michigan, as you may have seen, our Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, Abdul, said that I was no longer welcome in his campaign and that I should stay away, and he’s right. That’s why I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United State Senate today,” she said.

“I don’t belong in Abdul’s campaign. I do not stand with Hasan Piker, who gets trafficked on our college campuses. A dear friend of mine earlier today was saying that education is on the ballot and she is absolutely right. What our students see, what our children see, and who we are as Michiganders is not hate. And is not what we are getting out from our Democratic nominee right now,” she continued.