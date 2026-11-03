Report: Disney to Enact Thousands of Layoffs to Cut 20% in Annual Costs

Disney will reportedly be enacting thousands of layoffs a part of a broader plan to cut 20 percent in annual costs.

Sources close to the matter confirmed to Bloomberg that Disney will be cutting expenses in various ways, which will include laying off segments of its workforce.

“Some of Disney’s operations, which include theme parks, TV channels and the movie studio, will be affected disproportionately,” noted the outlet. “Chief Executive Officer Josh D’Amaro aims to reinvest a portion of the savings into film and TV programming, technology and the theme parks and cruise ship businesses, the people said.”

Disney did not publicly comment on the report.

According to Variety, the layoffs “would be the fourth round of job cuts in 2026 under Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro and affect the most number of staffers.”

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“Disney has been planning a major restructuring of its TV operations, which would eliminate hundreds of jobs and consolidate divisions, the Wall Street Journal reported last month,” it reported. “In late September, Disney let go a few hundred employees, primarily in its human resources and IT departments across corporate and within different divisions.

“In July, Disney made job cuts eliminating several hundred jobs across certain corporate functions, including at Pixar, ESPN, Disney Entertainment Television and Disney’s studios,” it added. “And in April, the Mouse House eliminated about 1,000 roles, primarily as a result of D’Amaro’s formation of a consolidated enterprise marketing division under the leadership of Asad Ayaz, chief marketing and brand officer.”

Disney also raised prices for its streaming services, Disney+ and Hulu, in September.

“Both standalone ad-free plans for Disney+ and Hulu are increasing by $2.50, or 13%, bringing the total cost to $21.49 a month for each,” CBS News reported at the time.

“The cost of Disney+ and Hulu plans with ads will both rise by 50 cents to $12.49 a month. The ad-free plan that bundles the services will also go up by $2 to $21.99.”