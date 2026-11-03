Video: Alec Baldwin Hopes Midterms Can End ‘Nightmare’ of Trump Administration

Actor Alec Baldwin says it has been a “nightmare” and “insane” living under President Donald Trump’s administration in a video rant posted to social media on Monday.

“We’ve been living in this nightmare — for me and my political consciousness — it’s been a nightmare,” Baldwin said in a video posted to his Instagram account. “I can’t believe we’ve arrived where we’ve arrived. But the beginning of the end of that nightmare is tomorrow.”

“Tomorrow,” the The Departed star reiterated. “Tomorrow, we go and make our first step in the direction we think this country should go in, which is to really, really be more sane. The world we’re in now, the America we’re in now is insane. It’s insane.”

“We do everything contradictory to all common wisdom,” Baldwin continued. “The common wisdom of people around the world, and here we are in this nightmare.”

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The It’s Complicated star went on to assert, “We get off that path tomorrow,” adding, “2028, that’s an eternity. Two years is an eternity, in political terms.”

“Tomorrow, the midterm, we begin to step in the direction of getting away from this nightmare,” Baldwin added, repeating himself once again. “It begins tomorrow.”

As Breitbart News reported, Baldwin, who floated Trump-related conspiracy theories, has been riven with fears for the future of the Unites States in after President Donald Trump was successful in his push to increase federal law enforcement across Washington, DC.

Last year, Baldwin, who called himself a “scapegoat,” filed a civil lawsuit against the Santa Fe district attorney alleging malicious prosecution for pursuing criminal charges against him in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western film, Rust.

However, the actor’s civil lawsuit was dismissed last month.

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.