FBI Involved in Probe of Meghan Markle’s Father, Thomas, Alleged Child Pornography Materials

The FBI has reportedly launched an investigation into Thomas Markle Sr. — the father of Meghan the Duchess of Sussex — amid allegations that the 82-year-old man had child pornography at his former home in the Philippines.

“The investigation is going in the right direction,” Wilson Casueta, the Acting Director of the Philippine National Police, told reporters on Tuesday, according to a report by Page Six, adding, “If there is sufficient evidence, [then] we will file a case.”

Casueta also revealed that the FBI is involved, conducting its own investigation into Meghan Markle’s estranged father.

Disturbingly, Thomas Markle Sr.’s alleged stash contained a video of children engaging in sex acts, Philippine authorities noted.

One video reportedly featured male and female minors of Asian and Caucasian descent — but Casueta was eager to emphasize that the materials did not involve any Filipino children.

The officer went on to suggest that UK police have not been in contact with Philippine authorities regarding the allegations against Prince Harry’s father-in-law.

“Only the FBI and the U.S. authorities have reached out to our Women’s and Children’s Protection Center,” Casueta said.

As Breitbart News reported, Meghan Markle’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., told police he found “hundreds, if not thousands” of child sex abuse images at his father’s former Philippines home.

Meghan Markle’s response to the probe into her father has drawn scrutiny, as the duchess admitted she learned of the allegations in 2018 and attributed her estrangement from Thomas Markle Sr. to her desire to protect her children.

“I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them,” she said.

However, Meghan Markle and her father were already estranged before she had children — and even before she learned of the allegations against him.

Notably, Thomas Markle Sr. did not attend his daughter’s 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, a fact that was widely reported at the time.

The duchess, meanwhile, was not aware of her father’s alleged alleged child pornography possession until after her wedding, according to multiple reports.

Since the allegations against her father became public, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly fled the UK with their two children, 7-year-old Prince Archie and 5-year-old Princess Lilibet, to an unknown location.

As for Thomas Markle Sr., he was recently moved to into a “care home for dementia patients” in Florida, according to a report by the Sun.

Meanwhile, a Daily Mail reporter claims that to have found “books about pedophilia and magazines showing children being sexually abused” in an abandoned storage unit that was rented by the duchess’ father near his former home in Mexico.

The newspaper added that it has reported Thomas Markle Sr. to the FBI.

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.