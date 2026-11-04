Hollywood Celebrities Gloat Over Democrat Midterm Blowout: ‘F**k You to Trump’

The usual suspects of Hollywood leftists took to their social media on Wednesday to gush over the “blue wave” that sent an army of extremist, left-wing Democrats to Washington D.C. and governor’s mansions on Election Day.

TDS sufferer Rosie O’Donnell was thrilled over the Democrat victories and insisted that the election was a warning to “Trump and his sycophants, his criminal friends.”

Radical actor John Cusack used his BlueSky post to scream, “Texas South Carolina Say fuck you to trump.” In a second post he exclaimed, “Trump and musk getting the shit kicked out of them in Texas and all over the country.”

Naturally, far-left late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel rushed to his set to gleefully regale his audience on how wonderful Election Day was.

Oscar winner Barbra Streisand told her BlueSky followers that, “The American people have shown they are tired of the corruption and lying of Donald Trump. The House has flipped and the Senate as well. Democracy has prevailed.”

The American people have shown they are tired of the corruption and lying of Donald Trump. The House has flipped and the Senate as well. Democracy has prevailed. — Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand.bsky.social) November 4, 2026 at 4:26 AM

Rosemary’s Baby star Mia Farrow was also ecstatic on BlueSky: “We the people have spoken. We love our country. We voted against the corruption, cruelty, tariffs, unaffordable everything, war, lies, neglect, bullying. Yay!”

We the people have spoken. We love our country. We voted against the corruption, cruelty, tariffs, unaffordable everything, war, lies, neglect, bullying.

Yay!!!!!!!!! — Mia Farrow (@miafarrow.bsky.social) November 4, 2026 at 7:05 AM

Race-baiting actor John Leguizamo was all smiles in his post to X, saying, “We did it! You did it! Redemption time! Repudiation time! Checks and balances and watch dogs! We must fix this cesspool”

The ex-country band formerly named “Dixie Chicks,” now called just “The Chicks,” opened their show in L.A. with an elated reply to the election.

In his usual perverse way, former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Chris Meloni, took a hatchett to Trump in his post on X.

“But enabling a convicted felon, alleged pedophile, and an inept bullshit artist IS in touch…? You think a guy who inherited EVERYTHING and was considered a buffoon and con man in his own industry IS in touch?…. I think America, tonight, thinks otherwise. So, who’s outta touch?” he screeched.

Marvel super hero actor also jumped to his X account to gloat over the Democrat victory:

For his part, radio and podcast host Charlamagne tha God took the moment of the election to attack MAGA voters and Donald Trump.

Actress Carrie Coon, of The Gilded Age accused Republicans of being “corrupt.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston