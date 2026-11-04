Leftists Rage After Actor Ryan Phillippe Swears Off Politics

Leftists are enraged after actor Ryan Phillippe announced he has decided to swear off politics as part of an early New Year’s Resolution.

On Sunday, Phillippe posted a list, titled, “Things I no longer engage with going forward,” which included “Politics,” “Doomsday scenarios,” and “Talking heads.”

Other items on the actor’s list included, “Halloween,” “Fantasy Football,” “Doom scrolling,” “The majority of podcasts,” “Fake love,” “Grudges,” “Anything processed: foods or people,” “Being used,” “Being judged,” and “Liars and ever being one again myself.”

“Pro sports (except the sixers) and this primarily has to do with the endorsements of corrosive gambling sites and apps, but also rampant injuries (NFL mainly),” the Cruel Intentions star continued.

Phillippe also added, “Ridiculous opinions,” “Anyone who disturbs my peace,” “Insincere obligations,” and “Wasting precious time.”

“Putting this on main to keep me accountable,” the Gosford Park star wrote in the caption of his post. “Starting my resolutions early. It’s MY list, not imposing it on anyone. (prob a partial list btw w more to come).”

Phillippe also urged his 1.2 million followers to “post yours and tag me,” signing off with the optimistic motto, “Resolution Revolution.”

“Didn’t expect this to turn into a block party, but here we are. This is MY list and if you disturb my peace here… vanquished,” the Crash actor added in a follow-up comment on his own post.

Notably, fans took to the comment section of Phillippe’s post to lambast the actor for swearing off politics.

“I agree with all of this, except for the politics part,” one wrote. “It is very important that we all have a better way to live in this world. And the only way to get there is to remove the people who are not making it better.”

“I mean no one is snatching your kids up or shooting them just bc they look ‘illegal’ so yeah you can afford not to engage in politics,” another criticized.

“Must be nice to not engage with politics,” a third sarcastically quipped.

“People are legit being kidnapped and killed by ICE and you can’t be bothered with politics lol,” another pontificated.

“Disengaging with politics is a choice when there are lives that depend on it,” another lectured.

Not everyone, however, took issue with Phillippe’s decision to disengage from politics.

“Love an actor that isn’t throwing their political view down our throats!” one fan exclaimed. “Remembering a time when those topics were personal and never brought up at the dinner table.”

“The fact that anyone is criticizing your list is ridiculous to me,” another commented. “If this is what YOU need to protect your peace and these are your boundaries, NO ONE should be telling you otherwise. PERIOD!”

“Everyone upset at this guy for having a list he wants to live by. You’re exactly who he wants to rid of in his life,” a third declared, adding, “Politics, talking heads, and doom scrolling are definitely poison. Great list Ryan!”

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.