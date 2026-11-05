Charlamagne Tha God Warns Democrats Not to Get Comfortable After Delivering ‘A Referendum on 10 Years of MAGA Politics’

Radio host and podcaster Charlamagne Tha God is warning Democrats not to get too comfortable after winning the majority of the House and Senate, which he referred to as “a referendum on ten years of MAGA politics.”

“I’m not here to say MAGA is officially dead, but I know what we witnessed last night felt like a political funeral,” Charlamagne said during Wednesday’s episode of The Breakfast Club.

The radio host went on to claim the 2026 midterm election results “was a referendum on ten years of MAGA politics.”

Nonetheless, Charlamagne urged Democrats, “Don’t get comfortable because, you know, a Democrat victory has not proved that they’ve earned lasting trust.”

“Americans rejected MAGA and Republicans, but that doesn’t automatically mean they trust Democrats,” he continued. “I don’t want to hear another two years of Democrats telling us how dangerous Donald Trump is. We know that. That’s why there was such a rebuke of Trump last night.”

“We know he’s dangerous. That’s why y’all won,” the radio host added. “I have one question, okay? What the F are you going to do with the power that we the people just gave you, Democrats?”

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Charlamagne went on to demand that the incoming Democrat lawmakers address a range of issues when they take office.

“You got the House, you got the Senate. So, come January, I want to see an actual agenda,” he said. “What’s your plan to lower housing costs? Are you going to build more affordable housing? What about healthcare?”

“Are you going to fight to lower premiums, protect Medicaid? Are you going to stop Americans from going broke because they got sick? What about wages?” the radio host further inquired.

Charlamagne added, “People are working two and three jobs and still can’t afford to live. What are you going to do to make sure a full-time job can actually support a family?”

“And while we’re at it, what about all this corruption we’ve seen? And are we going to get real investigations into conflicts of interest? Government contracts and politicians using public office to enrich themselves? I hope so,” the radio host declared.

Charlamagne also praised Democrats for pivoting away from culture-war issues.

“Republicans spent years telling Americans to be afraid of Democrats,” he said. “‘They’re woke. They’re radical. They’re socialists. The Transosauruses are coming to eat your children.'”

“Meanwhile, Americans are looking at their bills wondering how they’re going to make it to the next paycheck. You can’t pay your mortgage with a culture war,” the radio host continued.

“And this is where Democrats deserve some credit,” Charlamagne added, noting that they “stopped talking about culture wars and started talking about affordability, healthcare, housing, public safety, and the issues people deal with every day.”

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.