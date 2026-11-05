‘Child’s Play’ Creator Rebukes Nicki Minaj for Casting Chucky as a Republican: ‘Imposter’

Don Mancini, the original writer of Child’s Play, which introduced horror fans to Chucky doll in 1988, rebuked rapper Nicki Minaj for casting the doll as a Republican.

Heading into Election Day 2026, Minaj shared an AI image of the iconic doll dressed in a pinkish red suit while wearing a button emblazoned with the words, “Vote Red.” Mancini responded to Minaj and attempted to cast Chucky as a Democrat.

“Imposter,” Mancini wrote in all caps. “Chucky is part of the blue wave that will wash away all the corruption.” Mancini then explained how Chucky is actually a Democrat in another social media post that featured the doll wearing an “I Voted” sticker.

“Chucky has a trans kid. Chucky protects the dolls,” Mancini wrote. “Chucky is anti-ICE. Chucky says ‘A blue wave is coming, as blue as my fuckin’ eyes!’”

While it is indeed true that Chucky grew into more of an anti-hero in latter sequels like The Bride of Chucky, his original 1988 inception presented him as a murderous psychopath intent on killing innocent people while attempting to put his soul into the body of a six-year-old boy. Why either Minaj or Mancini or anyone, for that matter, would want to claim Chucky as a party spokesman is anyone’s guess.