Jimmy Kimmel Demands Trump Resign in Post-Midterm Meltdown: ‘Quit Already … Nobody Wants You’

Disney’s late-night funnyman Jimmy Kimmel had a full-fledged temper tantrum Wednesday night, calling on President Donald Trump to resign from office for “blaming everyone other than” himself after Democrats took back control of the U.S. House and Senate.

“That is such crap,” Kimmel said after showing his audience a Trump White House X post of the president standing in the Oval Office with the caption “PSA: Trump is still your president.”

“You were on the ballot. You’re like dog hair; you’re on everything. You’ve infected every nook and cranny of our lives. You divided this country like no one else ever divided it before,” Kimmel continued.”The only time you ever brought us together was yesterday, when we all teamed up to get rid of you!”

Trump actually congratulated Democrats, suggested working with Democrats on legislation, and admitted the war with Iran cost Republicans at the ballot box.

Alas, Kimmel called on Trump — calling him “Nappy Gilmore” — to resign.

“The verdict is in, and there’s only one thing left for Nappy Gilmore to do: Resign,” Kimmel said. “Quit already, just quit. Nobody wants you. Even you don’t want to be president anymore. Take that billion dollars worth of crypto, buy an island. Maybe Epstein’s island? Wouldn’t that be a perfect end to this story!”

The White House took shots at Kimmel over his pre-election monologue, calling the ABC host a “no-talent loser who has beclowned himself with tanking ratings.”

“Which is kind of the point of the show, but apparently I’ve beclowned myself once again. And that, by the way, almost word-for-word the same statement they’ve issued about me two times in the past year. I got a third beclowned, which I think is the last warning,” Kimmel fired back.

“The last thing I want to do is tell you how to do your job, Danny Dingle, but today seems like a bad day for you to call me a loser,” he said.