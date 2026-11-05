Leftist Hasan Piker Shuts the Door on Gavin Newsom 2028: ‘He’s Very Unappealing, He’s Terrible’

Anti-American leftist Hasan Piker, the Democrat Party’s favorite podcaster, is shutting the door on supporting California’s Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom and his potential run for president.

During his recent podcast appearance with rapper and activist Vic Mensa, Piker spoke about Newsom — who has been widely considered a possible Democrat candidate for 2028 — and said he just doesn’t like the slick Californian.

“He’s very unappealing to me, he’s terrible, but he’s terrible because of his policies,” Piker told Mensa.

Piker went on to base his negative view of Newsom on the governor’s actions concerning the Paramount-Warner Bros. merger.

“Look at the merger that just took place. [California Democrat Attorney General] Rob Bonta was supposed to be championing the Attorneys General all around the country to stop this Paramount merger and at the last second there’s tremendous pressure coming from capital,” he said of California’s capital of Sacramento.

“Gavin Newsom coming out and pressuring to stop this prosecution and then defending this decision allowing the merger to go through and saying we should handle this in the boardroom and not the courtroom,” Piker said recounting Newsom’s actions to support the merger.

“That is unacceptable,” Piker concluded.

Newsom did, indeed, come out publicly to urge AG Bonta to drop his lawfare attempt to scotch the Paramount-Warner merger.

The gov. was terrified that if the merger did not go through, Paramount would move its HQ out of Calif. and Warners would declare bankruptcy and shut down. The resulting job loss would not look good only a year before the Democrats gear up to field their primary candidates for 2028.

Mensa was sympathetic to Piker’s criticism, of course. For those who don’t know rapper Vic Mensa — which would bee most of humanity — he is the same “activist” who before the election said that MAGA voters need to be jailed at the least and murdered at best.

See the whole interview here:

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