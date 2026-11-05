Mark Ruffalo Pushes Petition Urging House Democrats to Reject Hakeem Jeffries as Speaker: ‘Simply Not the Right Choice’

Disney’s Marvel movie star Mark Ruffalo is crashing the Democrats’ midterm party, pushing a petition meant to put pressure on U.S. House Democrats to not vote House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) as House Speaker.

The Brooklyn, New York-born Jeffries has long been a staunch supporter of Israel and its right to exist as a democratic Jewish state.

His backing has been unwavering throughout Israel’s ongoing war with Hamas terrorists in Gaza and beyond, supporting U.S. military aid and describing his commitment to Israel’s security as “ironclad and unbreakable” all while drawing abuse from the left, as Breitbart News reported.

Ruffalo finds this unacceptable.

The Disney Avengers star is now promoting a petition to call for Jeffries to be removed from consideration and denied the Speaker of the House position, an opportunity that has arisen courtesy of the Democrats overturning the majority in a blue wave in the Nov. 3 midterms.

The wording in the petition is specific and alleges Jeffries represents the Democratic establishment, viz;

Hakeem Jeffries currently serves as House Democratic Leader and has previously been nominated by House Democrats for Speaker. If his name is put forward again, House members will have a choice to make. Hakeem Jeffries is simply not the right choice. We believe the Speaker should represent the Democratic voters, not just the Democratic establishment.

The petition concedes the power of the role to be determined in January, 2027, outlining “[…] members of the newly elected U.S. House of Representatives will choose who serves as Speaker of the House, one of the most powerful leadership positions in Congress.”

Ruffalo was most recently seen in the public eye in a surprise appearance at Macklemore’s so-called “Free Palestine” concert weeks after the rapper was dropped as an opener from the Ed Sheeran tour for accusing Israel of committing genocide, as Breitbart News reported.

Ruffalo appeared in the middle of the show during a stage reset as several video messages from celebrities aired on the screen.

“Keep fighting for a free Palestine and humanity all over the world and amongst the people. There will be no peace until there’s equality,” Mark Ruffalo pleaded. “Lots of love, have a good show. Keep fighting the good fight.”