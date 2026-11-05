Actor and comedian Russell Brand is already facing serious jail time after being found guilty Wednesday of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. Now comes the news that the Metropolitan Police are investigating a separate set of allegations.

“It can now be reported that more women came forward to police after Brand was first accused, and prosecutors are assessing whether to bring further charges,” reports the Sun. “At pre-trial court hearings, it was revealed that one of the complaints comes from a woman who dated Brand when he was 30 years old and she was a 16-year-old schoolgirl.”

On Thursday, Brand was found guilty of groping a woman at a party in 2004. He was found not guilty of raping her. He was also found not guilty of another rape charge and a charge of attempted indecent assault.

He was found guilty of kissing a woman against her will in 2005, forcing a woman to give him a massage in 2009, and raping a fan after a show in 2005.

After the guilty verdicts came down, Brand’s bail was revoked, and he was taken into custody.

The judge also warned Brand that he faces a “significant custodial term” or “custodial sentence of some length.” In English, that means he’s going to prison for a long, long time. The rape conviction alone could mean anywhere from four to 19 years depending on how much harm the court decides was done to the victim.

Because Brand was found guilty of anally raping a 21-year-old, the sentence could hit maximums. Whether or not the sentences for the rape and the three counts of sexual assault run concurrently (at the same time or for as long as the longest sentence) or consecutively (one after another) is up to the judge.

Brand has been a famous figure for nearly 25 years, especially in the United Kingdom. Starring roles in mainstream Hollywood movies like Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him To The Greek blew him up all over the world.

For the last five or so years, Brand said he rejected his libertine lifestyle, converted to Christianity, and became an outspoken podcaster railing against the establishment and even expressing his support for President Trump.