Jon Stewart Says No to Chuck Schumer as Majority Leader: Part of a ‘Bulls**t System the Needs to Go’

Comedy Central’s Daily Show host Jon Stewart called on Democrats to avoid selecting Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) as Senate Majority Leader after their sweeping midterm election victory.

Stewart delivered his thoughts on The Weekly Show podcast, doubling down on past remarks to avoid impeachment hearings.

“By the way, that’s job one of this opportunity. Job one of this opportunity is to tear down the obstacles and old way of thinking that got us into this mess. Someone has to meet this moment and they have got to show — and this moment is not, ‘oh, we get to impeach everybody,’ like fuck that,” he said. “Like, you have an opportunity to actually govern. Do it. Take it.”

Stewart said that Democrats could effectively govern if they remove seniority from leadership.

“One of the first things you need to do is remove that system of seniority from Democratic politics,” he said. “It is a bullshit system and it needs to go. And they’re, by the way, they’re already like, ‘Chuck Schumer deserves a lot of credit for putting together this…’ Chuck Schumer deserves — Chuck Schumer fought tooth and nail against half of these fucking people! And even if he didn’t, he does not understand the urgency of the moment and what the future demands. I truly believe that.”

Stewart previously caution his party against pursuing an impeachment of the current president, fearing it would just become a theatrical showdown with little substance or results.

“We’ve already shown there’s no accountability. What I want to see is a full government effort on rebalancing this economy. This is about triage and the corruption of that family — fucking let them drain us like they think they’re gonna drain us. Wall it off so it doesn’t infect the rest of the economy and spend a total government effort at rebalancing labor vs. capital with real ideas,” Stewart said.

“I don’t want to see a fucking five-act performative play of House hearings. I just don’t want to see it. I don’t want to see everybody having the opportunity to pantomime accountability because you know they’re actually not going to bring it,” he added.

While Stewart welcomed investigations, he ultimately believed that Trump would “run out the clock.”