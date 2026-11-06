Melania Trump Calls Out Media, Comforts Storm Victims in ‘Melania, The Series’ Prime Video Trailer: ‘America Deserves the Best’

Nearly ten months after Melania became the biggest box office opening for a documentary in over a decade, Amazon Prime Video debuted the trailer for the long-teased two-part series about First Lady Melania Trump, Melania, The Series, which will premiere on November 20.

The first episode, “Family & Trust,” will focus on Mrs. Trump as she prepares to once again take on the mantle of America’s First Lady entering the White House. The second episode, “Pride & Honor,” follows the First Lady as she “sets her mission in motion for the American people,” the press release states.

“Everybody wants to be close to power, and sometimes [that] could be very dangerous,” Melania Trump says in the trailer for the series, which includes footage not included in the Brett Ratner-directed feature length film.

“The media, they want gossip. For me, it’s noise,” Mrs. Trump says in the trailer.

Melania, which was described, in a Breitbart exclusive, by the First Lady’s longtime senior advisor and Melania producer Marc Beckman, as being “representative of our movement, who we are as people,” opened in theaters worldwide, in 30 different countries on January 30th.

After making box office history for a documentary, momentum for Melania continued. It debuted in March as the number one movie in the United States on Amazon Prime. The film became the streamer’s top entertainment show, beating out the hit series young Sherlock at the time.

The two-part series comes on the heels of Mrs. Trump hosting Russian and Ukrainian representatives at the White House this month, saying she hopes the six-day ceasefire in Oleshky, Ukraine, which produced tangible, positive results, will inspire greater peace.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian lawmaker, and negotiator David Arakhamia, as well as Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Yana Lantratova and Russian Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev, joined the first lady at the White House in front of reporters to talk of the meeting.



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