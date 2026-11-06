Reports: Meghan Markle’s Father Arrested in Florida

Meghan Markle’s estranged father has been arrested by police in Florida, multiple reports Friday morning set out.

FOX News reports the apprehension of Thomas Markle Sr. comes after he was accused of possessing child sexual abuse material by his son, Thomas Markle Jr.

A law enforcement source told Fox News Digital of the arrest, the outlet set out.

The Duchess of Sussex’s father was reportedly arrested at care home for dementia patients in Florida, the London Daily Telegraph reported.

The FBI made the arrest amid an investigation into his alleged child sex abuse collection, as Breitbart News reported.

Allegations assert allegations the ailing 82-year-old had child pornography at his former home in the Philippines.

Disturbingly, Thomas Markle Sr.’s alleged stash contained a video of children engaging in sex acts, Philippine authorities noted.

Thomas Markle Sr., a retired television lighting and photography director, did not attend his daughter’s marriage to Prince Harry at Windsor Castle in 2018, prompting extensive media coverage of Meghan’s estrangement from her father.

Meghan said her decision to distance herself was intended to protect her children.

He has strongly denied the allegations, describing them as “sick lies.”

More to come…