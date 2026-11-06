Rosie O’Donnell Considering Return to U.S. After Democrats Sweep Midterms

Comedienne Rosie O’Donnell is now reportedly considering a return to the United States from Ireland after Democrats swept the midterms, delivering crushing blows to Republicans.

O’Donnell reportedly shared her desire to return to her home country in a Zoom meeting with the Washington Post on Thursday.

Rosie O’Donnell has repeatedly said she would never return from her self-imposed exile in Ireland while President Donald Trump remains in control. And now? I caught up with O’Donnell by Zoom the day after the midterms. She said she had gone to bed in Dublin before the elections were called Tuesday night and woke up around 3 a.m. to the sound of her phone dinging. When she saw the results, she started to cry. With Democrats taking a majority of both houses of Congress, O’Donnell says she’s now thinking about a move to back to New York. Dublin is “beautiful — we love it here, but my family’s not here,” she said as she sipped a celebratory Smithwick’s. “And I miss my grown kids. I miss my grandson that was born six months ago. And I feel like I’ve missed half his life already and don’t want to miss any more.”

O’Donnell previously said she moved across the Atlantic for her 12-year-old daughter who has autism.

“My daughter is now saying, ‘Damn him, damn Trump’ and smashing her hand on the table,” O’Donnell told Jim Acosta in a 2025 appearance on the Jim Acosta Show.“And I said, ‘Wow, honey, what are you thinking?’ And she said, ‘He made us move in order for our own safety, and now he’s destroying the country!’”

“Listen, she lives here [Ireland], she hears what I’m saying to you — not that I go around speaking like this every day if it’s not an interview — but I think to myself, ‘You don’t want to give this to her,’” she continued. “Whatever this thing is, of me thinking that I have to somehow stand in defiance of him. No, no, I don’t, somebody can tap me out, you know?”

“I did 22 years, I don’t really need to do any more, and I don’t want my kid to be so affected by it, and, you know, she has autism,” she added.