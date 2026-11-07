‘Breaking Bad’ Star RJ Mitte’s Cause of Death Revealed

The gruesome cause of death for Breaking Bad star and disability advocate RJ Mitte has been revealed nearly one month after the actor’s passing.

The 34-year-old actor — who was best known for playing Walter White’s son on AMC’s award-winning series, Breaking Bad — committed suicide by hanging, according to an official inquest report obtained by Page Six.

While the documents also showed that an autopsy and toxicology test were requested, the results were not included in the records, the outlet noted.

Mitte was pronounced dead at 1:32 p.m. on October 12, according to the document. He was 34 years old.

The actor’s representative initially confirmed that Mitte had died by suicide but did not reveal any additional details regarding his death.

Mitte had been in a relationship with Kennedy Suarez since 2018. The two announced their engagement in 2025. In February of this year, he celebrated their relationship in a Valentine’s Day post.

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” Mitte wrote in the caption of his post. “Looking back at these moments with you reminds me how grateful I am for the love and kindness we share. Love transcends all. Go out and share yours.”

“I’m in deep despair as I write this tonight. RJ Mitte, my sweet son on Breaking Bad has died,” Bryan Cranston, who played Mitte’s father Walter White on the show, wrote in the caption of an Instagram post that included a photo of the two of them together.

“I met him when he was only 14 years old when he was cast as Walter White Jr., a part he played with such joy and enthusiasm,” Cranston continued.

“Born with Cerebral Palsy, he never – ever – allowed that challenge to be an excuse for anything. He met the demanding shooting schedule head on with great determination,” the actor added.

Cranston also noted that Mitte “parlayed his experience on the show to be a vocal advocate for performers with disabilities, and was the head of a philanthropic organization with a focus on helping the disabled community.”

“All that promise and potential now is such a loss,” he added. “It is especially devastating to hear that he took his own life. Why? We were texting each other just a few weeks ago – figuring out when we could meet for lunch.”

Cranston concluded his statement by saying, “I loved him, and thoroughly enjoyed being with him throughout the years on the series, and after the spotlight on Breaking Bad dimmed… I’ll miss you, son.”

Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman, said, “I am at a loss. I am heartbroken over this news. RJ, I love you my friend. You will be missed. And to whoever happens to be reading this, please know you are loved, and you are not alone. Always remember that.”

“I am heartbroken,” Dean Norris — who played Mitte’s character’s uncle, Hank Schrader — wrote on X. “Though RJ didn’t play my TV son, I always looked out for him as a young kid on set. He was a sweetheart of a young man and will be greatly missed.”

“This is so heartbreaking, I can’t believe it,” Norris added. “Thinking of him and his family.”