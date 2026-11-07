Celebs Call for Hakeem Jeffries & Chuck Schumer to Be Booted from Dem Leadership: ‘Retire Immediately’

Coming off a massive “blue wave” election, Hollywood celebrities are flexing their putative influence and calling for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to be booted from Democrat Party leadership.

Former ABC TV host and comedian Rosie O’Donnell was one of the first to jump online to tell her fans that she wants Democrat Senate leader Chuck Schumer to vacate his leadership role.

“Bye bye, Chuck,” O’Donnell said after the Democrats won new seats all across the country on Election Day. “Schumer has got to be out of leadership,” she added.

Actor Ben McKenzie, most known as Ryan Atwood on the early 200s series, The OC, also targeted Schumer.

In a post on Threads, the actor wrote, “This is leadership. I respect Schumer’s service, but it’s clear he can’t meet the moment. It’s time for a change.”

Also, on the left-wing bubble social media site BlueSky, Disney-Marvel star Mark Ruffalo pleaded: “Senator Schumer, with all due respect and for the good of the nation and the party you should retire immediately from the senate, and leadership, with nobility.”

Sitting back and letting the people on the front lines work their asses off to organize this win isn’t what leading looks like. Senator Schumer, with all due respect and for the good of the nation and the party you should retire immediately from the senate, and leadership, with nobility. [image or embed] — Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo.bsky.social) November 6, 2026 at 1:29 PM

Comedian and actor Patton Oswalt joked about Schumer being out of touch with what his base wants:

Chuck Schumer in 1963: “I don’t wanna hear about this ‘Beatles Band’ or whatever you saw at the Cavern Club. We’re putting out another Perry Como record. It’s what the kids want.” — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt.bsky.social) November 6, 2026 at 4:05 PM

The Wire creator David Simon urged Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) to challenge Schumer, arguing that both Jeffries and Schumer fail to understand their “task” is to “do what is necessary to use this mandate not merely to govern better for an interregnum, but to rid our political infrastructure of the structural flaws that permitted an American run at fascism.”

I have little confidence in Jeffries or Schumer to do what is necessary to use this mandate not merely to govern better for an interregnum, but to rid our political infrastructure of the structural flaws that permitted an American run at fascism. They do not seem to grasp the task before them. — David Simon (@audacityofdespair.bsky.social) November 5, 2026 at 8:04 AM

@vanhollen.senate.gov

This republic needs you.

This moment — this mandate — is squandered if the Democratic Party treats it as an interregnum in which they govern better. It must be more. We must address the structural flaws that allowed for this dry run at real fascism.

Schumer, no. You. Now. — David Simon (@audacityofdespair.bsky.social) November 5, 2026 at 5:05 PM

Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure star Alex Winter laid out a laundry list for Democrat majorities to take on, with the very first item being “replace Schumer and Jeffries.”

For starters: Replace Schumer and Jeffries, undo anti-trans, anti-lgbtq and anti-DEI bills, reinstate USAID, tax the shit out of the billionaires, regulate AI, a moratorium on data centers, nationalize Space X. Then roll up our sleeves and get to work for the next several decades cleaning this mess. — Alex Winter (@alexwinter.com) November 5, 2026 at 10:52 AM

Actor Rob Delaney took aim at Democrat leadership, as well.

First, in reply to another BlueSky user who called for Hakeem and Chuck to bee “pink slipped,” Delaney wrote, “Want ‘detailed’ public statements from every (re)elected Dem on why the FUCK they would leave either of these guys ‘in charge’”

In a second post, Delaney blasted Jeffries for supporting “murders people & operates concentration camps” by ICE.

“ICE/DHS murders people & operates concentration camps around the country, at the GOP’s behest. Your political instincts are yesterday’s dog shit,” he wrote in response to a video clip of Jeffries.

ICE/DHS murders people & operates concentration camps around the country, at the GOP’s behest. Your political instincts are yesterday’s dog shit. — Rob Delaney (@robdelaney.bsky.social) November 4, 2026 at 7:20 AM

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