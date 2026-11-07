Chris Rock Admits Porn Addiction and Cheating Ruined His Marriage

Comedian and director Chris Rock is admitting that he ruined his marriage with an addiction to porn and cheating on his wife.

Rock likened his erroneous ways that led to his divorce to being like a Marvel superhero in the sense that when they first get their powers, they are always selfish jerks who need to test the limits of their new abilities. But soon enough they crash to earth and realize they aren’t gods. “Then they start helping people,” he added.

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As to how he treated Malaak Compton-Rock, his wife of 20 years whom he divorced in 2016, in the GQ interview, the Misty Green director noted, “I was not a great husband. I watched a lot of porn. I don’t watch porn anymore. I haven’t watched porn in five, six years.”

Rock added that he decided to try therapy to help him change his ways.

“We do have this thing where everybody’s like — they brag about their therapy. Put it this way, my personal life wasn’t what I wanted it to be, and I’ll leave it at that. And that’s my relationship with everybody. So yeah, I went in there crying like a bitch. Like: What the fuck is going on?” he said.

Rock also briefly addressed the infamous slapping that Will Smith delivered at the 2022 Oscars broadcast and said that as far as he is concerned, he has no interest in appearing at any more award shows.

“Whatever happened happened. Everybody saw it. I don’t really like talking about it.” He said that he’s just not interested in doing the Oscars again — or “any awards show.”

Rock recently raised eyebrows in Hollywood for handing a mild compliment to Donald Trump when he said Trump got it right that the news media is all fake news. In an interview with Variety in September, Rock said of Trump, “I’m not a fan. But it’s weird when somebody gets one thing right, and the one thing almost clears them of all their other sins. The news is fake. He got that right.”

In another interview, Rock ripped wokeism, as there is no room for grace with woke activists.

“The problem with wokeness is we’re in the Old Testament right now,” he said in October. “And the Old Testament has no forgiveness. The Old Testament didn’t work. So they had to write a remix called the New Testament.”

He went on saying, “The Salem witch hunts. I’m sure the first three witches they caught were actually fucking witches. But then you open up a witch office and now you’ve got to start lying. Now you’ve gotta fucking make shit up because you’ve got overhead. You’ve got to justify the witch hunters’ fucking pensions and shit.”

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