Erika Kirk Slams Dave Chappelle, Jennifer Welch After ‘Beyond Disgusting’ Remarks About Charlie Kirk’s Murder

Erika Kirk has spoken out after Dave Chappelle and leftist podcaster Jennifer Welch both engaged in grotesque invective about her husband, slain Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Erica kirk took to her social media to blast the obscene “jokes” about her husband.

“To see leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators laugh about political assassination as though it’s entertainment and the destruction of a human life is a punchline, is beyond disgusting,” Kirk wrote on Sunday on X.

“My husband, Charlie Kirk, was killed in an act of political violence, something our two children and I will live with every day for the rest of our lives,” she continued.

“A culture that laughs at assassination is one of profound moral decay. It threatens the very foundation of our country and the principles that hold our democracy together,” she said.

“You do not have to agree with someone’s politics to recognize the value of their life. This should not be so hard”, she wrote, concluding with, “Political violence must never be something this country tolerates, excuses, or celebrates.”

Jennifer Welch and Sullivan disgorged their hatred on Welch’s I’ve Had It podcast on November 5 p, where they made what they claim was just a joke where they laughed about “digging up Charlie Kirk and doing it again.” After making the hateful joke, the pair laughed hysterically for more than 20 seconds.

Since the podcast went live, the pair began suffering a swift backlash. So much so that they apologized for the “joke,” calling it “an insensitive joke,” and added “we should not have laughed. We regret it, and we apologize.”

The apology, though, did not stop the loss of their sponsors, who were disgusted that the pair were so blatantly endorsing political violence and reveling in the murder of their political foe.

Within hours, sponsors began to abandon the I’ve Had It podcast. Welch quickly lost Cash App as a sponsor. The company took to social media and wrote, “We do not condone violence of any kind, and we are no longer sponsors of this podcast.”

That was just the beginning. Welch also lost Chewy.com, Boll & Branch, and Lola Blankets.

On Friday evening, comedian Dave Chappelle told the audience at Madison Square Garden he “feels better” after Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was murdered.

“I feel fucked up saying this. It’s scary being a public speaker. And I mean look, ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered … and I shouldn’t say this publicly but, I feel better,” Chappelle said.

“I know I shouldn’t say that but, it’s just a feeling,” Chappelle continued. “I didn’t ask to feel this way. I just be driving around like, ‘why am I in such a good mood? Oh!’”

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