Video: Dave Chappelle Tells Madison Square Garden Crowd ‘I Feel Better’ ‘Ever Since Charlie Kirk Got Murdered’

Comedian Dave Chappelle, performing back-to-back shows as part of his “Karmageddon” tour, told a sold out Madison Square Garden crowd he “feels better” after Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was murdered.

“I feel fucked up saying this. It’s scary being a public speaker. And I mean look, ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered … and I shouldn’t say this publicly but, I feel better,” Chappelle said, receiving some applause and laughter from the crowd.

“I know I shouldn’t say that but, it’s just a feeling,” Chappelle continued. “I didn’t ask to feel this way. I just be driving around like, ‘why am I in such a good mood? Oh!'”

Video of Chappelle’s remarks was posted late Friday and went viral on social media on Saturday night.

Kirk was shot in the neck and killed on September 10, 2025 while engaging in debate with students during an event on his “American Comeback Tour” at Utah Valley University. Tyler Robinson, the 23-year-old suspect, has been charged with Kirk’d murder. Utah District Judge Tony Graf ruled in September that Robinson could face the death penalty if convicted.

Memorials for Charlie Kirk spread out across the world just hours after Kirk’s passing. Major professional sports leagues like the New York Yankees, honored the free speech martyr with a moment of silence. Praise from heads of state and religious leaders poured out for Kirk and his comment to free speech and civil debate.

There were also scores of savage celebrations of Kirk’s death from medical doctors, university leaders. cable news analysts, potentially hundreds of U.S. Defense Department personnel, among many others. Dave Chappelle is now among those celebrating Kirk’s death.

Over the weekend, several major companies, including Cash App, Chewy, Boll & Branch, and Lola Blankets cut ties with Jennifer Welch’s I’ve Had It podcast, after she and her co-host Angie Sullivan belted out long laughs in response to a tweet about digging up Charlie Kirk’s corpse and “doing it again.”

Dave Chappelle is the victim of public violence. In May 2022, he was charged and attacked while telling jokes about transgender people during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. LAPD officials said the suspect was armed “with a replica gun that could eject a knife blade when discharged correctly.”

Neither the New York Comedy Festival nor Live Nation, sponsors of Chappelle’s Madison Square Garden performance, have responded publicly at the time of this publication.

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know About Trump. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter and instagram@jeromeehudson