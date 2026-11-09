Dave Chappelle’s Anti-Charlie Kirk Show Attendee Says People Were Walking Out: ‘I Wouldn’t Pay to See Him Again’

Amir Odom, who attended Dave Chappelle’s recent stand-up show at Madison Square Garden — where Chappelle made ghoulish remarks about Charlie Kirk’s assassination — shared more context on what happened during the set. “I wouldn’t pay to see him again,” Odom ultimately said.

“He even said he knows Charlie Kirk is looking up at us, referring to Charlie Kirk being in hell,” Odom said, adding, “There was a lot of people walking out.”

“And when I say people were leaving mid-set, like walking out on Dave Chappelle, it was actually wild to see,” the audience member added.

As Breitbart News reported, Chappelle told a sold out Madison Square Garden crowd he “feels better” after Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was murdered:

I feel fucked up saying this. It’s scary being a public speaker. And I mean, look, ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered, and I shouldn’t say this publicly, but I feel better. I know I shouldn’t say that, but it’s just a feeling. I didn’t ask to feel this way. I just be driving around, like, “Why am I in such a good mood?”

“When he said that, I was uncomfortable,” Odom reacted, explaining why he didn’t see Chappelle’s comments as comedy, noting they were never presented as a setup or a punchline. “This isn’t even a joke. There’s not bit. There’s no lead up. It’s just voicing your opinion.”

Odom added that after Chappelle made his deranged remarks about Kirk’s assassination, the comedian expanded on “why he didn’t like Charlie Kirk,” called the Turning Point USA founder “racist,” and cited an out-of-context clip “about what Charlie said about black pilots.”

“He just went on,” Odom said. “He also said that Charlie was looking up at us, referring to Charlie being in hell.”

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Notably, after Kirk’s assassination, leftists circulated an out-of-context clip of the Turning Point USA founder explaining how DEI causes people to think in racial terms.

However, only part of the footage was shared, taking it out of context, which leftists and assassin sympathizers then used to label Kirk a racist.

Kirk elaborated on his views as follows:

Of course there are qualified black and female pilots — I never challenged that. But what DEI does is introduces poisonous, toxic lines of thinking. The point I was making is this: it’s condescending to qualified blacks. It’s condescending to qualified females. What it does then, is it forces questions that otherwise would not exist. In a pure merit-based system, for example, if the United Airlines CEO said, “We have the best pilots. If they’re black, if they’re women, if they’re Asian, if they’re Indian, we have the best pilots. Period.” I would never have this thought that I said. I said because of DEI, it begs the question when you see a black pilot, you wonder, you say, “I hope they are qualified.”

Odom shared that he and the black attendee sitting next to him at Chappelle’s show agreed with Kirk’s assessment.

He then included a video of a woman saying she left Chappelle’s stand-up show, noting that others did as well.

“Leaving the Dave Chappelle show because it was trash,” the woman said. “I’m not the only one who thought that. A lot of people left.”

“I’m leaving now, even though the show’s not over, because all Dave Chappelle wanted to talk about was making fun of Charlie Kirk,” she added.

At some point during his show, Chappelle said, “Wow, this crowd sucks,” according to Odom.

“Ultimately,” Odom concluded, “I wouldn’t pay to see him again.”

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.