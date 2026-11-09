Russell Brand Jailed for 10 Years and 6 Months for Rape and Sexual Assault

Russell Brand was jailed for 10 years and six months Monday after being found guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault at Southwark Crown Court in London.

The onetime darling of Hollywood and UK leftist elites will be eligible for parole after seven years.

In mitigation before sentencing, Brand’s lawyer said his client was “a fundamentally different person today,” the BBC reports.

Brand, 51, faced seven charges: three of rape, three of sexual assault and one of attempted indecent assault.

He was found not guilty on three counts.

His crimes took place between 2004 and 2009, and related to four women. They are all entitled to lifelong anonymity.

The British actor-comedian known for outrageous stand-up routines and battles with drugs and alcohol asserted throughout he was innocent and all his encounters were consensual.

Laura Brand, Russell Brand’s wife, was back in court too with her entourage for the sentencing – including two female friends and a minder who has been with the couple throughout the trial.

Brand had been free during the trial but was jailed following last Thursday’s verdict and arrived in court in police custody earlier today.

More to come…