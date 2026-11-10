Video: Singer Alanis Morissette Comes Out as Pansexual

Alanis Morissette now claims that at 52 she is “pansexual.”

The “Ironic” singer made her announcement on the Nov. 3 episode of the Handsome podcast, hosted by gay comedian Tig Notaro, along with Fortune Feimster, and Mae Martin.

The topic came up after Fortune Feimster wondered if men maybe turned her into a lesbian.

““I’m sorry for the men that hurt you, but I’m not sorry for the songs that came from it. Did it make you want to be a lesbian at any point?” Feimster asked.

“I’m pansexual, so, yeah,” Morissette straight forwardly answered.

The big news caught Tig Notario by Surprise.

“Wait, you’re not really pansexual, are you?” Notaro said.

“I am,” the singer replied.

The announcement seems to fit with Morissette’s thrill over her kiss with kissing Sarah Jessica Parker in 2000, and during an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast she said that the smooch was all her idea.

“I reached out to them and I said, ‘Might it be a nice time for Carrie to experience a lesbian moment?’ And they said, ‘Why, yes. We were thinking the same thing,” Morissette said.

“I do recall kissing her — it was very pleasant,” Morissette added, saying it was “easy” and “buoyant.”

Despite the claim, though, Morissette has been married to her husband Mario “Souleye” Treadway since 2010. The couple have three children.

Morissette has a history of disparaging men. Back in 2020, the pop singer claimed that “nearly every woman” in the music industry has been raped, assaulted, or sexually harassed.

“Almost every woman in the music industry has been assaulted, harassed, raped. It’s ubiquitous — more in music, even, than film. What, sex, drugs, and rock’n’roll? By definition, it’s crass, sweaty, and aggressive. But it’s only a matter of time before it has its own explosion of stories,” the “Ironic” singer told the paper.

She went on to say that she would “take away the normalization” of the abuse, adding, “And the structures that allow it.”

In 2021, she claimed that she herself was raped by “multiple men” on the entertainment industry.

She revealed that several men had sex with her when she was only 15 and just starting out in music in Canada.

“I’m going to need some help because I never talk about this,” Morissette said at the time. “It took me years in therapy to even admit there had been any kind of victimization on my part. I would always say I was consenting, and then I’d be reminded like ‘Hey, you were 15, you’re not consenting at 15.’ Now I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, they’re all pedophiles. It’s all statutory rape.'”

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