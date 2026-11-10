Bruce Springsteen Fan Club Shuts Down After His Left-Wing Activism, Abdul El-Sayed Endorsement

A massive Bruce Springsteen fan club, with nearly 20,000 members on Facebook alone, has shut down as its members have been caught in constant cycle of bickering over Springsteen’s left-wing politics, especially since his endorsement of Michigan Democrat Senator-Elect Abdul El-Sayed.

The Spring-Nuts fan club has announced that it is ending its operations and has told its more than 18,000 Facebook members that they will have to look elsewhere to indulge their support of the “Born in the USA” singer thanks to Springsteen’s constant political activism that has the fans at each other’s throats, according to reports.

The club’s Facebook page has already been deleted.

But before being deleted, the members joined with the agreement that they must “Respect everyone’s choices and opinions. You don’t have to agree with them but you must respect them. NO DRAMA. No infighting here or you’re gone. That simple. That quick. No hesitations.”

But, thanks to Springsteen’s hate for Trump and Republicans, the fan page became a battle ground.

“As Bruce became more outspoken about his politics, something we understood and respected as his absolute right, we found ourselves facing a difficult balancing act,” club founder Howie Chaz told Asbury Park Press. “How could we be a Bruce Springsteen fan community trying to protect that harmony and camaraderie and ignore messages and statements coming directly from the very artist who brought us all together?”

“The breaking point was Springsteen’s endorsement of El-Sayed in the Michigan Senate race,” Chaz added.

“As the world grew increasingly divisive, hostile, those tensions inevitably spilled into our little corner of the E Street world,” Chaz and wife, Julie, continued. “What should have been respectful differences of opinion too often deteriorated into personal attacks, bullying, insults, and some genuinely vile and hateful rhetoric.”

Chaz noted that the club was founded to further the precepts of “kindness, empathy, friendship and community” but it had become impossible with the singer himself making his own message about hate.

Indeed, Springsteen has been making his hatred for Trump and Republicans the centerpiece of his concerts over the last few years. He has spent an inordinate amount time during his concerts haranguing about Trump from the stage. And he has also been entirely unrepentant over turning his concerts into Democrat-affiliated hate rallies.

Indeed, Springsteen has proudly announced that he intends to make the president’s final two years in office the most miserable years in the president’s life.

Springsteen insists that he is the real patriot because he “believes in critical patriotism.”

“I believe in critical patriotism,” Springsteen told PBS NewsHour in July, after being asked, “You said before that loving your country means telling the truth about it. How has that guided your work?”

He has called Trump a “racist” and “treasonous” and has promised to continue agitating over politics as 2026 and then the 2028 elections come.

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