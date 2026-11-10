Charlamagne tha God Calls Out Dave Chappelle for Celebrating Charlie Kirk Murder: ‘Any of Us Can Be Shot’

Comedian Dave Chappelle has lost Charlamagne tha God after the podcaster and radio host took Chappelle to task for his disgusting comment about “feeling better” since Charlie Kirk was brutally assassinated last year.

Chappelle made his comment during his sold out shows at Madison Square Garden last weekend.

“I feel fucked up saying this. It’s scary being a public speaker. And I mean look, ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered … and I shouldn’t say this publicly but, I feel better,” Chappelle said on the stage.

“I know I shouldn’t say that but, it’s just a feeling,” Chappelle continued. “I didn’t ask to feel this way. I just be driving around like, ‘why am I in such a good mood? Oh!'”

Chappelle reaped a whirlwind of outrage for his horrible comment. And now, Charlamagne tha God has also turned against Chappelle.

During a broadcast of his The Breakfast Club on Monday, Charlamagne ripped Chappelle for his comment.

“Yeah, I don’t find the humor in people getting clapped,” Charlamagne said. “Any of us can be shot, and I don’t want anybody getting shot because somebody disagrees with their opinion.”

“So yeah, you have the freedom to joke and talk about whatever you want to joke and talk about; but personally, I don’t want to deal with the energy of that. Like, I don’t wish stuff like that on my worst enemy,” he said.

Chappelle has disparaged Kirk before, demeaning him as a mere “Internet personality,” and blasting Kirk’s supporters for treating the TPUSA founder a “this generation’s Martin Luther King.”

Kirk’s widow, Erika, called Chappelle’s behavior as “beyond disgusting.”

“To see leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators laugh about political assassination as though it’s entertainment and the destruction of a human life is a punchline, is beyond disgusting,” Kirk wrote on Sunday on X.

One fan even claimed that the “joke” had people walking out of Chappelle’s show because they were disgusted by the comedian’s comment.

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