Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Wears Autumn’s Richest Shades for Solo Trips

First Lady Melania Trump is wearing the richest shades of the autumn season, perhaps you could say she’s autumn-maxxing, for her recent solo trips.

Most recently, for a trip to visit the Armed Forces and their families at Fort Rucker in Alabama, Mrs. Trump chose an olive green multi-pocket field jacket from Ralph Lauren, which retails for about $4,500.

Mrs. Trump paired the jacket with brown cashmere and skinny pants, as well as brown suede knee-high boots likely from Stuart Weitzman.

For another solo trip this week to Baton Rouge, Louisiana for an LSU game, Mrs. Trump wore Nour Hammour’s Dalma suede blouson jacket, retailing for $1,540.

Mrs. Trump paired the semi-bomber jacket with a soft vanilla skirt from Adam Lippes, the New York-based American designer who made her inaugural coat, Manolo Blahnik snakeskin BB pumps, and Saint Laurent sunglasses.

In Arlington, Virginia, on Wednesday, attending a ceremony honoring American veterans on Veterans Day, Mrs. Trump wore a blue and black plaid wool coat from Christian Dior. The coat is from Maria Grazia Chiuri’s tenure at the Parisian fashion house.

Though it is no longer available, Dior bar coats in the same plaid can be found secondhand online, selling for $1,250. Mrs. Trump put navy velvet Manolo Blahnik BB pumps with the coat.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.