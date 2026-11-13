Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Wears Autumn’s Richest Shades for Solo Trips

First Lady Melania Trump is wearing the richest shades of the autumn season, perhaps you could say she’s autumn-maxxing, for her recent solo trips.
Most recently, for a trip to visit the Armed Forces and their families at Fort Rucker in Alabama, Mrs. Trump chose an olive green multi-pocket field jacket from Ralph Lauren, which retails for about $4,500.
Mrs. Trump paired the jacket with brown cashmere and skinny pants, as well as brown suede knee-high boots likely from Stuart Weitzman.
DOTHAN, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 12: First lady Melania Trump arrives back at Dothan Regional Airport for her return trip to Washington, DC on November 12, 2026 in Dothan, Alabama. The first lady and second lady Usha Vance visited members of the U.S. military and their families at Fort Rucker, Alabama. (Photo by Eric Lee-Pool/Getty Images)
** images are pool for this trip** ** sent from camera** First lady Melania Trump and second lady Usha Vance board a plane en route to Fort Rucker, Alabama, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on November 12, 2026. (Eric Lee for The New York Times)
US First Lady Melania Trump exits her vehicle as she prepares to board a plane to depart from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on her way to Fort Rucker in Alabama on November 12, 2026. (Photo by ERIC LEE / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)
FORT RUCKER, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 12: First lady Melania Trump walks with Major General Phillip “Cain” Baker, Commanding General, United States Army Aviation Center of Excellence on November 12, 2026 at Fort Rucker, Alabama. The first lady and second lady Usha Vance are visiting with members of the U.S. military at Fort Rucker. (Photo by Eric Lee-Pool/Getty Images)
FORT RUCKER, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES – NOVEMBER 12: US First Lady Melania Trump delivers remarks during a visit to military families ahead of Thanksgiving and a day after Veterans Day at Fort Rucker, Alabama, United States on November 12, 2026. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images)
FORT RUCKER, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 12: First lady Melania Trump poses for a photo with C Company, 1st Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment (C Co, 1-13th AVN) on November 12, 2026 at Fort Rucker, Alabama. The first lady and second lady Usha Vance are visiting with members of the U.S. military at Fort Rucker. (Photo by Eric Lee-Pool/Getty Images)
First lady Melania Trump exits a helicopter before she delivers remarks to members of the military at Fort Rucker in Alabama on November 12, 2026. (Eric Lee for The New York Times)
First lady Melania Trump with Major General Phillip “Cain” Baker, Commanding General, United States Army Aviation Center of Excellence, at Fort Rucker in Alabama on November 12, 2026. (Eric Lee for The New York Times)
** images are pool for this trip** ** sent from camera** First lady Melania Trump and second lady Usha Vance board a plane en route to Fort Rucker, Alabama, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on November 12, 2026. (Eric Lee for The New York Times)
US First Lady Melania Trump departs from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on her way to Fort Rucker in Alabama on November 12, 2026. (Photo by ERIC LEE / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)
DOTHAN, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 12: First lady Melania Trump and second lady Usha Vance arrive back at Dothan Regional Airport for their return trip to Washington, DC on November 12, 2026 in Dothan, Alabama. The first lady and second lady visited members of the U.S. military and their families at Fort Rucker, Alabama. (Photo by Eric Lee-Pool/Getty Images)
DOTHAN, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 12: First lady Melania Trump and second lady Usha Vance arrive back at Dothan Regional Airport for their return trip to Washington, DC on November 12, 2026 in Dothan, Alabama. The first lady and second lady visited members of the U.S. military and their families at Fort Rucker, Alabama. (Photo by Eric Lee-Pool/Getty Images)
DOTHAN, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 12: First lady Melania Trump and second lady Usha Vance exit a helicopter at Dothan Regional Airport on November 12, 2026 in Dothan, Alabama. The first and second ladies are visiting with members of the U.S. military at Fort Rucker. (Photo by Eric Lee-Pool/Getty Images)
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 12: First lady Melania Trump disembarks from a plane after visiting Fort Rucker, Alabama, on November 12, 2026 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (Photo by Eric Lee-Pool/Getty Images)
For another solo trip this week to Baton Rouge, Louisiana for an LSU game, Mrs. Trump wore Nour Hammour’s Dalma suede blouson jacket, retailing for $1,540.
Mrs. Trump paired the semi-bomber jacket with a soft vanilla skirt from Adam Lippes, the New York-based American designer who made her inaugural coat, Manolo Blahnik snakeskin BB pumps, and Saint Laurent sunglasses.
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 7: U.S. first lady Melania Trump waves as she departs for Louisiana on November 7, 2026 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. The first lady is traveling to Louisiana to announce scholarships for Louisiana State University students who came through the foster care system as part of her “Fostering the Future” program. (Photo by Annabelle Gordon – Pool/Getty Images)
BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 7: U.S. first lady Melania Trump arrives at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport on November 7, 2026 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The first lady is traveling to Louisiana to announce scholarships for Louisiana State University students who came through the foster care system as part of her “Fostering the Future” program. (Photo by Annabelle Gordon – Pool/Getty Images)
BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 7: U.S. first lady Melania Trump (2nd-L) listens as Founder and CEO at MMR Group Pepper Rutland speaks during an event to announce a $5 million Fostering the Future Endowment Fund at Louisiana State University on November 7, 2026 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The first lady traveled to Louisiana to announce scholarships for Louisiana State University students who came through the foster care system as part of her “Fostering the Future” program. (Photo by Annabelle Gordon – Pool/Getty Images)
BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 7: U.S. first lady Melania Trump arrives at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport on November 7, 2026 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The first lady is traveling to Louisiana to announce scholarships for Louisiana State University students who came through the foster care system as part of her “Fostering the Future” program. (Photo by Annabelle Gordon – Pool/Getty Images)
In Arlington, Virginia, on Wednesday, attending a ceremony honoring American veterans on Veterans Day, Mrs. Trump wore a blue and black plaid wool coat from Christian Dior. The coat is from Maria Grazia Chiuri’s tenure at the Parisian fashion house.
Though it is no longer available, Dior bar coats in the same plaid can be found secondhand online, selling for $1,250. Mrs. Trump put navy velvet Manolo Blahnik BB pumps with the coat.
ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 11: U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and first lady Melania Trump attend a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery to mark Veterans Day on November 11, 2026 in Arlington, Virginia. Members of the Trump administration visited Arlington National Cemetery to observe the federal holiday honoring military service members. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump and US Second Lady Usha Vance arrive for a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during Veterans Day observances at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on November 11, 2026. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)
US First Lady Melania Trump and US Second Lady Usha Vance arrive for a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during Veterans Day observances at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on November 11, 2026. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump attends a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia on November 11, 2026. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)
ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 11: (L-R) First lady Melania Trump and second lady Usha Vance attend a wreath-laying ceremony in honor of Veterans Day with U.S. President Donald Trump at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on November 11, 2026 in Arlington, Virginia. President Trump and members of his administration visited Arlington National Cemetery to observe Veterans Day. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump bows her head in prayer during a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on November 11, 2026. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)
ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 11: (L-R) U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and first lady Melania Trump attend a ceremony in honor of Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery on November 11, 2026 in Arlington, Virginia. President Trump and members of his administration visited Arlington National Cemetery to observe Veterans Day. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.