Mark Ruffalo Backs Pressure Campaign to Replace Senate Leader Schumer With Chris Van Hollen

Disney’s Marvel movie star Mark Ruffalo is backing the pressure campaign to replace Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) with Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) for the position of Senate Majority Leader.

“Organizing to Fight Oligarchy / We The Fighters’s event, ‘Phone Bank for New Senate Leadership’ – sign up now to join!” the Spotlight star exclaimed in a Bluesky post.

In his post, Ruffalo shared a Mobilize link to a Friday phone bank event for “to call supporters and ask them to call their Senators to advocate for a change in leadership.”

“We need change in Washington,” the event description declares. “Chris Van Hollen is a principled leader and a true fighter to lead the Democratic majority.”

“Van Hollen has stood with the vast majority of the American people in demanding change in Washington. He supports Medicare for All, a tax on billionaire wealth, ending military aid to Israel, and getting money out of our politics,” the description adds.

Earlier this month, while coming off the massive “blue wave” midterm elections, Ruffalo also called on U.S. House Democrats to not vote House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) as House Speaker.

Last month, the Avengers star made a surprise appearance at Macklemore’s “Free Palestine” concert, which came after the rapper was dropped as an opener from the Ed Sheeran tour for accusing Israel of committing genocide.

“Keep fighting for a free Palestine and humanity all over the world and amongst the people. There will be no peace until there’s equality,” Ruffalo proclaimed at the concert. “Lots of love, have a good show. Keep fighting the good fight.”