NBC’s ‘The Voice’ Weighs Leaving Los Angeles to Cut Costs

Hollywood may lose another iconic show, with reports now indicating that NBC’s The Voice will move its production elsewhere to cut costs.
A source close to the production informed TheWrap that the show’s producers and NBC are now actively considering whether or not to relocate production from Universal Studios to a more cost-friendly city.
Leadership is considering multiple cities for the move, including Nashville, Tenn., and Atlanta, Ga. Keeping production in L.A. also remains on the table,” said the report.
“The competition series, which typically runs two cycles per TV season, is currently in production in Los Angeles on Season 30 as well as a special season featuring celebrity contestants, hosted by Keke Palmer and set to air in 2027,” it added.
As Breitbart News reported in October, New York has slowly been overtaking Hollywood as a top spot for production.
A recent report also suggested that Hollywood studios now spend only 42 percent of production budgets in the United States – down from 74 percent 25 years ago.
The report from a coalition of Hollywood unions, including IATSE, the DGA, and SAG-AFTRA, said that Hollywood has dramatically decreased its spending in the United States in the past 25 years. For film production budgets, the spending has dropped from 74 percent to 42 percent; for television, the spending in the U.S. has dropped from 94 percent to 64 percent.
“The study looked into movies and TV episodes that take a significant amount of funds to make, such as films with budgets of $5 million or more, in 2025 dollars, and TV episodes costing at least $1 million, for about 40 minutes or shorter, and at least $1.7 million for episodes longer than 40 minutes,” reported the New York Post.
“In the past 25 years, the amount major studios spent on production rose from $3 billion to $7 billion. TV spending increased even more during that time, from $933 million to $8.4 billion,” it added.
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