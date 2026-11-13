NBC’s ‘The Voice’ Weighs Leaving Los Angeles to Cut Costs

Hollywood may lose another iconic show, with reports now indicating that NBC’s The Voice will move its production elsewhere to cut costs.

A source close to the production informed TheWrap that the show’s producers and NBC are now actively considering whether or not to relocate production from Universal Studios to a more cost-friendly city.

Leadership is considering multiple cities for the move, including Nashville, Tenn., and Atlanta, Ga. Keeping production in L.A. also remains on the table,” said the report.

“The competition series, which typically runs two cycles per TV season, is currently in production in Los Angeles on Season 30 as well as a special season featuring celebrity contestants, hosted by Keke Palmer and set to air in 2027,” it added.

As Breitbart News reported in October, New York has slowly been overtaking Hollywood as a top spot for production.