Pop Star Shawn Mendes Accuses Israel of ‘Genocide’ in Hamas Propaganda Post

Canadian pop star Shawn Mendes is accusing Israel of “genocide” in a Hamas propaganda post, urging his tens of millions of followers to contribute to Palestinian-led organizations.

“FREE PALESTINE,” Mendes began in a Thursday Instagram post. “There is a genocide happening before our eyes. The senseless killing in Gaza must stop. The children and families in Palestine have suffered for far too long, and they need our help.”

“I’ve been working on educating myself and learning as much as I can to understand where and how I can make a difference,” the musician continued, before urging his 68.4 million followers to “do the same.”

The “Señorita” singer went on to addressed his “fellow artists,” saying, “I know it can feel scary to speak up,” adding that he felt fear as he typed his statement.

“I feel it now as I type this,” Mendes added. “I also feel the need to do something to help. The more of us that use our voice, the closer we are to change.”

“If you agree please search your heart, find your courage and do what you can to help,” the “Treat You Better” singer added. “These children in Palestine have had to be brave for too long. It’s our turn to do the same now.”

Mendes concluded his statement by demanding, “Let’s normalize speaking up and standing up for those suffering from oppression.”

In the caption of his post, the “Stitches” singer name-dropped three entities he encouraged his fans to contribute to: the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, the independent film production company Watermelon Pictures, and the Palestinian movement-led fund Woven Futures Fund.

This is the first time Mendes has made a public statement regarding Israel’s war against Hamas, according to a report by Billboard.