‘South Park’ Calls Trump a ‘Helpless Loser,’ Celebrates ‘Blue Wave’ Midterm Election

South Park called President Donald Trump a “helpless loser” and brought back two gay characters to celebrate the real-world midterm elections which resulted in last week’s “blue wave” for the Democrat Party.

The gay characters, Craig Tucker and Tweek Tweak, showed up in season 29’s episode 5, “We Be Clubbin,'” after South Park Elementary made some announcements about the “liberal changes” that are going to occur now that the Democrats are back in power..

Mr. Garrison begins the school assembly talking about how Trump took a “severe beating” in the midterms, then added, “Of course, we could just go on and on and make a bunch of jokes about him, but it’s no fun punching down on a helpless loser.” From there he introduces PC Principal.

PC Principal excitedly dances out onto the gym room floor screaming, “We’re back!” And then tells the kids that “We are gonna get shit back on track!” now that the Democrats are taking over.

“We are gonna be tolerant. We’re gonna be respectful of all races,” he says. “We’re gonna have fucking sex changes for all fucking students. We’re gonna support fucking Palestine! And we are no longer going to forget about the minority and the gay students at this school.”

From there Cartman reminds the rest of the kids that it is Craig and Tweek’s anniversary and it is a great time to celebrate.

But it turns out that Craig and Tweek also forgot their own bug day. And Tweek tells Cartman that Craig has been very involved with his new friends in Club Sports. This prompts Cartman to warn Tweek that Craig and his sports friends, hang out in hotels together and go on trips. You ever seen that show, Heated Rivalry, Tweek? Yeah, it’s not good. Those guys go at it pretty hardcore.”

Heated Rivalry is a TV-MA-rated HBO series following the lives to two gay hockey players who become lovers.

From there, the story goes on to focus on Tweek and Craig’s troubled relationship.

The episode is notable rom bringing the two characters back after a very long absence from the screen. Tweek was last seen in 2021 while Craig has not been part of the series since 2019.

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