‘The Odyssey’ Star John Leguizamo Demands Democrats Abolish ICE, Shut Down Detention Centers, Protect Abortion Rights and Transgender Americans

Hollywood actor and Democratic Socialist John Leguizamo has issued his list of personal demands for Democrats when their majority takes hold in Congress from January 3 next year.

The Odyssey star listed them in a social media post and, in no particular order, he demands ICE be abolished, the transgender community be embraced, detention centers shuttered with reproductive freedoms for all.

Oh and “no absentee bullshit” for Democrats is also on the 66-year-old’s imperial edicts for 2027. Watch below:

As Breitbart News reported, Leguizamo holds a strong view of himself as a social arbiter, declaring in January this year “If you follow ICE, unfollow me, don’t come to my shows, and don’t watch my movies.”

More recently he claimed European colonizers stole 500,000 tons of gold from Latin people despite evidence showing only 220,000 tons have been mined in entire human history.

“The cultural annihilation that happened to Latin people is the worst in the history of the world,” he claimed. “The theft of all our wealth and gold. And our gold funded the second half of the Renaissance … 500,000 tons of gold that was taken from us.”

“You wonder, like, here we are, Latin people, 500 years after the conquest, and where are we? Why aren’t we further up in the food chain? And then you start to understand all the practices and oppression that goes into keeping people down. It makes you angry,” he added.

Despite Leguizamo’s impassioned plea, the historical record shows only 220,000 tons of gold have been mined in all of human history, most of which after began after 1950.