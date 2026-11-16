New James Bond Has Been Announced

The name is Pattinson. Robert Pattinson. Yes, the English actor has been cast as the new James Bond, multiple sources confirmed Monday.

Pattinson, 40, will become only the seventh person to play the fabled character in the official film series.

In a statement reported by Variety, Pattinson confirmed the role by sayings: “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime.

“I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement.”

The Batman and Odyssey star further enthused, “I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team,”

Fellow English actor Daniel Craig completed his five-film run as 007 in 2021 before casting off his license to thrill.

With the name of the next Bond film yet to be announced, it’s currently dubbed Bond26.

More to come…