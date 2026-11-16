Russell Brand’s Wife Breaks Silence After Rape Conviction as Accuser Publicly Identifies Herself

English actor Russell Brand’s wife broke her silence for the first time following her husband’s rape conviction on the same weekend one of his accusers publicly identified herself.

Laura Brand addressed her husband’s 10-year prison sentence for rape and sexual assault on an episode of their YouTube series Sunday Service With the Brands.

“‘Sunday Service’ looks a little different this week. I’m here without Russell, but we’ve decided to keep going,” she wrote in the video caption.

After Laura addressed her audience and her vow to carry the show on without her husband, she then shared a prerecorded episode with Russell, showing the two discuss how the rape trial affected both of their lives. As the episode closed, she then shared a message from Russell Brand in prison.

“As you know, I am not guilty for the offenses I have been jailed for,” he wrote in the message before asking his audience to keep supporting his wife.

“Please support my treasured wife and family,” he wrote.

Laura and Russell share three children. He was sentenced 10 years and six months in prison after being convicted of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

On the same weekend that Laura shared Russell’s message, one of the women who accused Brand, Mia Latter, publicly identified herself, waiving her anonymity to share her side of the story. She also called on the United Kingdom to change the age of consent laws. Per TheWrap:

Latter, now 37, alleged that Brand orally raped her when she was 16 and he was 30. She had previously been identified only as “Alice” in a 2023 investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s “Dispatches,” which examined allegations of sexual misconduct by Brand.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Latter said she wants the U.K. to introduce a staggered age of consent that would prohibit adults from having sexual relationships with 16- and 17-year-olds. The country’s current age of consent is 16, regardless of the age of the other person, although additional legal protections apply to minors.

According to Latter, she first met Brand in 2006 while he was working with MTV when she was just 16, and the two began a three-month relationship. She also said that he would refer to her as “the child” in front of his entourage and sexually assaulted her before the relationship ended.

“He ended up forcing me against the headboard [of the bed] and I couldn’t move, and he orally raped me — and I was choking and crying,” she said.

Even though Latter reported her allegations to London’s Metropolitan Police during the 2023 investigation, they were not included in the criminal case that resulted in his conviction.

According to Latter, investigators declined to include the allegations after Brand appeared on Megyn Kelly’s show where he confessed to having sex with a 16-year-old when he was 30.