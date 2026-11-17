Actress Abbi Jacobson, star of Comedy Central’s Broad City, claims she has to go to “wild” lengths to feel safe as a gay couple with her wife, actress Jodi Balfour, as the couple drive through America.

Jacobson told Page Six that she feels unsafe in some parts of the U.S. when she is traveling with Balfour.

“As my wife and I drive,” Jacobson said, going on to claim that the pair pretend to be “sisters” instead of a married couple, “if we drive across the country.” She added, “there are states where we are sisters. In case.”

Jacobson did not elaborate on what states she claims are dangerous for gays, nor did she reveal any reason for her proclamation.

But she added that she is grateful to work in left-wing Hollywood.

“It’s really wild how we’ve come so far in a lot of areas,” she gushed.

Jacobson and Balfour went public with their relationship in 2021, after keeping their tryst under wraps for a year.

The pair married in New York City in 2024, PageSix added.

The openly gay Jacobson was also in Amazon’s aborted A League of Their Own series and was very vocal when the LGBTQ-themed series was cancelled in 2023. Jacobson starred in the series as a baseball player who came out as a lesbian after joining the all-woman ball team.

But the series had extremely low ratings and was cancelled amid the then ongoing writer and actor’s strikes of the time. Jacobson, though, accused Amazon of cancelling the series for being so filled with woke plots and characters, instead of cancelling it because of the strikes.

“I am sad today,” Jacobson told her Instagram followers in 2023 post in Aug. of 2023. “To blame this cancellation on the strike… is bullshit and cowardly.”

Jacobson also attacked critics when her Broad City series brought on two-time Democrat presidential loser Hillary Clinton on the show for a cameo appearance in 2016. The actress disingenuously claimed that including Clinton in the series “wasn’t political” when critics blasted the show for the casting stunt.

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