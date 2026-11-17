HBO is taking heat for “missing the mark” after debuting the first teaser trailer for its reboot of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

The teaser depicting the start-of-term banquet scene in Hogwarts’ great hall features the new Harry (Dominic McLaughlin) and his friends, Hermione Granger (Arabella Stanton) and Ron Weasley (Alastair Stout), being amazed as Professor Dumbledore (John Lithgow) presides over the magical banquet.

Skydance CEO David Ellison was first to share the video on X, according to The Wrap.

But Ellison’s post came in for some heavy blasts.

“Sadly not hitting the mark for me,” one X user replied to Ellison’s message.

“Looks terrible. I want to like it too. Please recast and do better. The 2001 CGI looks better,” another user wrote.

One criticized the CGI in the clip, unfavorably comparing the clip to previous Potter films from the early 2000s, and wrote that, “2000s CGI shouldn’t look better than 2026 CGI.”

A user insisted that the whole this was all too dark and demanded that they “fix the color.” That same user had two other complaints: “Ditch the Candy Crush animations” and “Dumbledore deserves better than a synthetic Santa beard.”

Another simply wrote, “Brutal. What a waste of money.”

A user also blasted the choice of Dominic McLaughlin for the lead role, writing, “This looks like Temu Harry Potter. It’s feels lifeless. Why was this needed in the first place? The movies were already timeless and perfect. Too soon for a remake of this franchise!”

But many more blasted Ellison for allowing the production to cast a black actor in the role of Professor Severus Snape, a role famously performed by actor Alan Rickman in the original films.

The series has found a lot of controversy by casting Paapa Essiedu, best known to date for his break out role in 2020s I May Destroy You. Some fans are upset over the casting because in JK Rowlings’ books, Prof. Snape is a white male.

Essiedu caused some controversy of his own last week by standing up for transgenderism and insisting that he does not want to talk about Potter creator JK Rowling.

The new series will debut in December on NBO and has already been handed a second season order.

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