A protest song named for the self-described “No Kings” leftist movement was revealed Monday as a nomination for a Grammy Award.

The Hill reports “No Kings” by Jesse Welles and featuring folk icon Joan Baez was among the nominees in the Best American Roots Performance category.

The outlet notes the anti-Trump theme is characterised in the lyrics thus:

Some of the lyrics in the 2025 folk song include: “No lies, no bullets. No bombs and no need for kings. No kings.” Welles sings in another line: “No more dyin’ for the causes no one asked for, no one needs.”

Just last year Baez told the AFP news agency the return of Donald Trump for a second term in the White House has pushed her return to the studio where she recorded a protest song.

She noted, “What’s needed is an anthem, something that everybody can sing.”

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“They don’t have to worry about all the verses. Just sing the ‘No Kings, no Kings, no Kings’ part,” Baez conceded.

As Breitbart News reported, so-called “No Kings” leftists featured in the run-up to the midterm elections.

The “No Kings” website said its mission was to encourage eligible voters to cast their ballot “while preparing our nationwide network to rapidly respond to any attempts at election interference.”

Left-wing celebrities have also taken part in previous “No Kings” rallies as they spoke, marched, and railed against Trump.

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The Hill noted other nominees in the Best American Roots Performance category include: Brandi Carlile’s “You Without Me,” Sara Bareilles for “Still Crying,” Chuck Leah’s “Coyote” and Mavis Staples for “Human Mind.”

The 69th annual Grammy Awards will air on ABC on February 7 coming off the back of falling viewer numbers.